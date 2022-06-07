To Emory Morsberger, a Rotarian cannot fulfill Rotary International’s mission of service if they are not willing to put themselves in danger while helping other people.
Morsberger, who is executive director of the Gateway85 Community Improvement District, will certainly face a lot of dangers over the next three weeks. He flew out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday afternoon, on his way to Ukraine, where he will travel the war-torn country delivering surgical supplies, wound care materials and other medical equipment to doctors.
“Service (is) putting yourself out there, taking a risk if you need to, but getting what’s needed to people who need it,” Morsberger said.
The Ukrainian people been locked in a war with Russia since the latter country invaded Ukraine in February. As a result, cities have been under siege and infrastructure has been damaged in the fighting.
That has raised a need for medical supplies like the ones Morsberger will be distributing during his trip.
“It’s very sophisticated surgical equipment that I just loaded (at the check in area at Hartsfield-Jackson) and it’s gonna be spread out over several hospitals,” he said. “And, then there’s massive amounts of other kinds of supplies for taking care of people who have been wounded.”
In addition to the Stryker Drill sets, Morsberger said he will be distributing supplies such as those used for wound care, wound management and disabilities as well as suction devices, trachea devices and limb splints.
“And, it’s going into an area where there’s been massive amounts of people wounded, both civilians and soldiers,” Morsberger said.
Morsberger and fellow Rotarian Christopher Brand worked with Rotary Clubs across metro Atlanta to raise about $150,000 to buy the medical supplies that will be distributed to physicians in Ukraine.
Brand is the president and CEO of Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, also known as FODAC, which refurbishes and distributes home medical equipment to people who are mobility-impaired. As a result, he had the contacts to secure equipment for Ukrainian doctors after a urgent plea from Dr. Olha Paliychuk, who is the co-chair of Rotary International’s Medical Emergency Committee for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Brand knew Morsberger from the Tucker Summit Community Improvement District. Morsberger quickly volunteered to personally take the supplies to doctors around the Ukraine.
He accompanied the surgical drills in particular on a flight to Romania on Monday and he will then accompany them into Ukraine.
Thirty-nine pallets of supplies, weighing about 12,000 pounds, are heading to Ukraine for Morsberger to distribute between now and June 28.
“It’s been coordinated by FODAC,” Morsberger said. “All of this equipment has come into their warehouse in Tucker and then they put it together, palletized it and they’re shipping that on air freight, but these drills needed some personal attention. They’re five grand a pop.”
Morsberger said he expects to distribute the equipment to somewhere between 200 and 300 doctors in Ukraine.
Although Morsberger has a schedule for where he plans to go in Ukraine and at what time over the next three weeks, he also plans to be flexible in case the situation on his journey suddenly becomes far less safe.
“I’m trying to avoid active fighting,” Morsberger said. “If Russia suddenly advances toward Kiev, then I’m not going to be going to close to where they’re coming. I’m not worried about getting shot. The worst that will happen is I’ll get blown up.”
Morsberger said the need for assistance to people in the Ukraine is the important factor to him.
“I wanted to help the Ukrainian people,” he said. “I feel like the United States signed an agreement in the mid-1990’s to protect the Ukrainian borders if they gave up their nuclear weapons ... and I think it’s up to us to stand by that.
“Second, I feel like the Ukrainian people are pushing to be free and we need to help them.”
FODAC board chairman Eric Watson said the organization has sent medical devices to Ukraine before, but Morsberger’s trip was the first time someone representing FODAC accompanied the supplies that country.
“For a number of years, we’ve been involved in international relief efforts,” Watson said. “We do a lot with FEMA and FEMA disasters all around the country, so whenever there is a disaster of any type that requires home medical equipment, we typically get a call.
“And, I think what happened is as a result of that, we’ve been asked by other agencies who are outside of this country to help.”
Watson said he believes the supplies will mean a lot to the hospitals and physicians that are set to receive them.
“We all see it every night, you know, on the news,” he said. “To me, for them to have this equipment which they do not have now, for physicians and surgeons to be able to properly do their jobs, I think it’s going to be life-saving.”
A special account has been set up on Instagram so Gwinnettians can track Morsberger’s trek around Ukraine. The account can be found by searching for @emorysjourneytoukraine on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.