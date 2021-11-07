Developer and Gateway85 Community Improvement District Executive Director Emory Morsberger was surprised with a Redevelopment Champion Hall of Fame award during Partnership Gwinnett’s Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit last month.
Gateway85 Community Improvement District Director Emory Morsberger got a bit of a surprise at last month’s Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit in Duluth: He was inducted into a Hall of Fame.
Partnership Gwinnett officials named Morsberger their Redevelopment Champion Hall of Fame Inductee during the summit, sneaking in the new recognition at the end of the annual event.
During the ceremony, his efforts to help with the creation of community improvement districts and his efforts as a property owner to help spur early revitalization of downtown Lawrenceville — years before the city took on redevelopment projects such as the Lawrenceville Arts Center and SouthLawn — were cited as reasons for presenting the award to him.
Morsberger’s name runs deep with CIDs in particular. As a former member of the Georgia General Assembly, he helped get the legislation passed to allow their creation.
He’s also been involved in at least three of the six CIDs that exist in Gwinnett at one point or another. While he is currently the Gateway85 CID executive director, he previously held the same title with the Lilburn CID and helped found the Highway 78 CID, better known these days as the Evermore CID.
Morsberger was not the only person recognized at the summit, however.
The event is also when Partnership Gwinnett hands out the MARS awards for redevelopment projects. The Brunswick mixed-use development received the Medium Redevelopment Award while the city of Jonesboro Plaza and Streetscape project was named the Small Redevelopment Award recipient and Colony Square was named the recipient of the Large Redevelopment Award.
