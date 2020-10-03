Emory Johns Creek Hospital recently celebrated the opening of its second interventional radiology suite.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sept. 23 for the new suite. Interventional radiology (IR) is a minimally invasive specialty which uses advanced imaging to treat complex conditions like cardiovascular disease and cancer, and minimize complications of traditional open surgeries.
“The second interventional radiology suite will help our staff serve patients quicker and decrease our turn-around times on exams to enhance patient satisfaction,” said J. David Prologo, who is director of interventional radiology services at Emory Johns Creek and is also an associate professor in the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences in Emory’s School of Medicine.
“The new space will allow our physicians and clinicians to perform more complex procedures, including Y90 radioembolizations for our oncology patients and uterine fibroid embolizations for our patients in women’s services,” says Richard Wright, director of imaging services at EJCH.
Y90 is a minimally invasive radiation treatment used for patients with liver cancer to target tumors with a high dose of radiation.
“We use catheters to inject tiny particles into the arteries and pinpoint the tumors, to not impact any other organs,” said Bill O’Connell, who is a diagnostic radiologist, interventional radiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences in Emory’s School of Medicine.
“The outpatient Y-90 procedure offers fewer side effects compared to standard radiation and can slow the progression of cancer, allowing more time for other therapies.”
In addition to the new interventional radiology suite, the department also began utilizing the uMI 550. The advanced positron emission tomography and computed tomography (PET/CT) technology improves visualization of smaller lesions, leading to improved diagnosis and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.