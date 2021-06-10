Emory Johns Creek Hospital celebrated the completion of a facility expansion Wednesday. The hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the expansion, which adds two new floors and 40 additional beds to the hospital in addition to a new parking deck for the facility.
The parking deck will add 640 free parking spots for patients and visitors. Hospital officials said one floor of the expansion will remain shell space for the time being.
“Our main commitment is to provide efficient, compassionate world-class care to help patients heal, close to home,” Emory Johns Creek Hospital CEO Marilyn Margolis said. “This expansion also gives Emory Johns Creek Hospital additional opportunities to innovate, educate and serve as a vital part of our community.”
The project adds approximately 70,000 square feet to the existing patient tower and features large windows for natural daylight, LED lighting and controls and low-emitting interior finishes, Emory Johns Creek officials said.
The sixth floor is set to open next week and will contain 40 medical, surgical and oncology patient rooms and three nurses’ stations. The fifth floor, which will contain office and additional shell space, will open at a later date, officials said.
The facility expansion was led by DPR Construction.
“Change the world. It’s one of our core beliefs at DPR, and one way to do that is through the customers we serve, “ said Chris Bontrager, DPR’s Atlanta business unit leader. “Emory is such a vital member of the Johns Creek community, it’s been an honor supporting the local team to deliver the expansion of Emory Johns Creek Hospital to allow them to provide even more extraordinary care and excellent service to the people of Johns Creek.”
The new parking deck, located behind the hospital, was designed by Collins Cooper Carusi Architects and built by McCarthy Building Companies.
