The Georgia Department of Public Health recently awarded Emory Johns Creek Hospital Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center (ECCC) designation in recognition of its commitment to excellence in emergency cardiac care.
Emory Johns Creek Hospital is the third Emory hospital to receive an ECCC designation, along with Emory University Hospital Midtown (Level I) and Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital (Level I), Emory officials said.
“We’re so proud to receive Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation which underscores our hospital’s dedication to offering high-level cardiac care to all of our patients,” said Greg Robertson, MD, chief of cardiology and medical director of interventional cardiology and the ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) program at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
The Level II designation for Emergency Cardiac Care Centers helps prioritize a hospital’s capacity to provide interventional cardiac catheterizations. Hospitals undergo a rigorous evaluation process and site inspection to earn the recognition.
“This achievement wouldn’t be possible without the diligent work and collaboration of our cardiologists, emergency department, EMS, ICU and cardiac cath lab,” said Cyndi Havrilak, MSN, RN, nursing director of cardiology services at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
“The skill and engagement of the staff and physicians at our hospital is the reason that we provide best practices with excellent outcomes,” says Havrilak.
In 2017, legislation was signed into Georgia law to establish the Office of Cardiac Care at the Georgia Department of Public Health. The office aims to improve survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and heart attacks, benchmarking and evidence-based guidelines.
“This designation provides our community added confidence and peace of mind that if they arrive at our hospital for cardiac arrest or heart attack, they will continue to receive evidence-based care and treatment to improve their quality of life,” said Marilyn Margolis, MN, RN, Emory Johns Creek Hospital Chief Executive Officer.
