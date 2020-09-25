Emory Johns Creek Hospital is now home to a unique PET/CT scanner. The hospital is the first facility in Georgia to offer patients access to mobile, advanced digital positron emission tomography (PET) molecular imaging technology.
According to a press release from the hospital, the uMI 550 is a state-of-the-art digital PET/CT (computed tomography) scanner that delivers faster scan times, reduced radiation doses and enhanced visualization of small lesions with exceptional image quality.
“As a leader in diagnostic imaging, Emory Healthcare is providing patients advanced digital positron emission tomography or PET molecular imaging for individuals in the Northern Arc serviced by Emory Johns Creek Hospital,” said David Schuster, MD, FACR, professor and director, Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, Emory University School of Medicine.
“The technology will facilitate the use of more progressive PET studies, including those for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.”
Hospital officials said the new equipment adds to the ongoing improvements at Emory Johns Creek and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, the only NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Georgia.
Shared Medical Services (SMS) is bringing this new technology to Emory Healthcare.
“Through a strategic collaboration with United Imaging, SMS is the first in the United States to offer a mobile digital PET/CT unit. As an employee-owned company based in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, SMS operates one of the largest certified mobile diagnostic imaging fleets in the country,” Emory Johns Creek officials said.
United Imaging produces the uMI 550 provided to Emory Healthcare.
