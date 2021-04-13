Drivers heading south on Interstate 85 likely noticed heavier than normal traffic heading into Atlanta today — and an overturned tanker truck is the reason.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials said the truck overturned on I-85, just south of Interstate 285, Tuesday morning. The accident prompted GDOT crews to have to perform emergency road repairs.

GDOT said on Twitter that it expects the closed lanes to reopen at about 4 p.m., but road cameras showed only two lanes were open as of 4:22 p.m. and crews were still working on the roadway.

