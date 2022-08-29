The westbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road remained closed Monday night as did the overpass after a fiery crash Monday afternoon closed the interstate for several hours.
The eastbound lanes have since reopened and the Georgia Department of Transportation says it will need to do emergency repaving of the surface along I-285, which likely won't be completed until 7 a.m. on Tuesday when the lanes are scheduled to be re-opened.
Officials said inspectors are also checking the structural integrity of the overpass before Ashford-Dunwoody Road can be reopened.
About 3 p.m., Dunwoody police said four vehicles were traveling along I-285. One vehicle went around another that had been stopped in traffic, causing the initial collision involving three vehicles, according to police.
A tractor-trailer struck one of the vehicles, pushing it against the median barrier and flipping another car on its side, police said.
That tractor-trailer ended up under the Ashford-Dunwoody Road overpass where it caught fire.
Three people were injured, but police said all three received minor injuries.
Traffic was backed up in the area for hours, stretching to Riverside Drive to the west and Spaghetti Junction on the east side.
