GDOT.jpeg
Photo: GDOT

The westbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road remained closed Monday night as did the overpass after a fiery crash Monday afternoon closed the interstate for several hours.

The eastbound lanes have since reopened and the Georgia Department of Transportation says it will need to do emergency repaving of the surface along I-285, which likely won't be completed until 7 a.m. on Tuesday when the lanes are scheduled to be re-opened.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.