When the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services began nearly 30 years ago, there may have been less than 100 nonprofits based in Gwinnett County, according to Ellen Gerstein, the coalition’s founding, and so far only, executive director.
By comparison, the coalition’s most recent review of nonprofits in the county — which Gerstein said was conducted a few years ago — showed there are now about 5,000 nonprofits in Gwinnett. The coalition works with nonprofits in the county on projects designed to improve the lives of county residents and meet community needs.
“When we started the coalition, there was very few home-ruled, so to speak, nonprofits here in Gwinnett,” Gerstein said. “You had some subsidiaries that were housed in Atlanta, but very few that were governed and housed out here in Gwinnett, and that has significantly changed and we’ve really advocated for programs to be based here, and so we have a very large nonprofit sector here in Gwinnett that’s very vibrant and contributing to this economy.
“I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done around that.”
While the number of nonprofits that the Gwinnett Coalition works with has grown exponentially over the years, the person leading efforts to assist those groups will soon change. Gerstein, who has been the coalition’s executive director for 29 years, announced Thursday she plans to retire later this year.
“I’ve been here a long time and it’s time for young people to step in,” said Gerstein, 63, who plans to stay in the Gwinnett area to be close to her twin 2-year-old grandchildren.
Right now, Gerstein expects to stay on until her successor takes over, with the plans being for that person to start around the end of this year, or the beginning of 2021. Gerstein said she hopes to have a transition period this fall where she can help her successor get acclimated to the job before that person takes over full time.
During her time as head of the Gwinnett Coalition, Gerstein has seen significant changes in Gwinnett County’s population as it boomed and become more diverse in terms of ethnicity, race, language, religion and gender. Today, the county is home to nearly 1 million people and is Georgia’s second-most populous county as well as a majority minority county.
That has meant the coalition has had to adjust over the years to meet the changing needs of a diversified population.
“I believe Gwinnett has stepped up to the challenges,” Gerstein said. “Early on, one of the things that I’m very proud of that the coalition did is we started a grassroots leadership program called the Gwinnett Neighborhood Leadership Institute.
“That was targeting diverse leaders so that that diversity we were seeing could be highlighted (and the coalition could) train diverse grassroots leaders so they would start to take on other leadership opportunities in the county. And I’m just so proud of a lot of the graduates that have been so involved in this community, and continue to be involved.”
The neighborhood leadership institute has been discontinued as other leadership programs emerged in the county — Gerstein said residents of Gwinnett now have their choice of about 40 leadership programs to participate in — but there have been other signature programs organized by the coalition.
One of those programs is the annual Gwinnett Great Days of Service. This year will mark the 21st year of Great Days of Service, which Gerstein said is the largest volunteer event in the U.S. and has had an estimated total economic impact of $40 million over its first 20 years.
Great Days of Service began as a mutual desire by businesses in the Gwinnett Chamber who wanted get involved in volunteer opportunities and local organizations looking for ways to get more businesses involved with their programs.
“Actually, Paige Havens, who is a community leader, she was working at the chamber at the time, so she was hearing the side from the businesses and I was the side from the nonprofits,” Gerstein said. “We basically came up with a couple of ideas about how to make those matches and it evolved into Gwinnett Great Days of Service.
“We modeled it after the Hands On Atlanta group and what they’ve been doing for quite a while.”
Gerstein said the coalition is looking at using this year’s Gwinnett Great Days of Service to focus on COVID-19 recovery assistance, particularly addressing the issue of food insecurity.
“We’ve seen so much food insecurity and need,” she said. “I mean 40, 50, 60 all the way up to 600% reported from food banks of increases in what they’re giving out in food, so we’re going to do mainly food drives and personal care item drives this year, so we’re very excited about that.”
Gerstein also highlighted the coalition’s role in helping some of the nonprofits and other community organizations that help Gwinnett residents.
“I’m very proud of starting a lot of nonprofits here in Gwinnett, including five of the six cooperative ministries that serve all kinds of needs in Gwinnett,” she said. “We started a low-income affordable housing organization. It was called the Gwinnett Housing Resource Partnership and changed to the IMPACT Group.”
Additionally, Gerstein has been a big behind-the-scenes supporter of the Homefirst Gwinnett program which the United Way of Gwinnett has spearheaded and houses.
The coalition highlighted some of the other accomplishments it has achieved under Gerstein’s leadership, including: the establishment of the Gwinnett Helpline, which has provided 750,000 referrals for basic needs over the last 29 years; the implementation of a health and human services needs assessment; created a Veterans Resource Center in Gwinnett County; raised more than $2 million to deter youth from substance abuse; developed a comprehensive youth health survey; and helped design health and human services centers in Norcross, Buford and Centerville.
“We are grateful for Ellen’s leadership and dedication to Gwinnett over the years,” said Chuck Warbington, Gwinnett Coalition board chair and Lawrenceville City Manager. “We know she will continue to be a force for good as she enters this next stage. We appreciate her commitment to the Gwinnett Coalition in ensuring the new executive director has a seamless transition.
“As a board, we are excited about the future of the Gwinnett Coalition and look forward to finding a new executive director who is passionate about building upon Ellen’s efforts and accelerating the Gwinnett Coalition’s efforts.”
As for what she plans to do after she retires, Gerstein said she may volunteer for some coalition activities, but will largely stay out of the way to allow her successor room to lead the organization in their own way.
“Here’s the thing though, when you retire from a nonprofit, you don’t really retire,” she said. “You’re just moving on to the next stage of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.