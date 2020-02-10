Gwinnett County Board of Education member Everton Blair Jr. is backing Elizabeth Warren for president, the Warren campaign announced Monday morning.
Blair, a young rising star in local Democratic Party circles, was one of three school board member endorsements from metro Atlanta announced by Warren's campaign. The others were Cobb County Board of Education Member Charisse Davis and Fayette County Board of Education Member Leonard Presberg.
“I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for President of the United States. Elizabeth will make the necessary investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure to support every American,” said Blair. “Above all, she has a strong vision for progress, understands how complex systems work, and has a plan to make it all happen. Our country needs bold leadership to fix the corruption that is stifling the American Dream, and I know Elizabeth will fight for our collective future.”
Warren is not the first candidate for president that Blair has endorsed in the 2020 race, but she is the only remaining candidate he is currently backing. Blair had previously backed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in the presidential race, but Harris dropped out of the race over the winter.
Like Warren, Harris had also highlighted Blair's support when she announced she had it.
Warren, who held a rally in Lawrenceville in February 2019 right after she entered the presidential race, recently began setting up her Georgia campaign team and offices.
"As a former teacher, I’m beyond grateful to have the support of these Georgia leaders dedicated to the education of our babies,” said Warren. "Together, we’ll build a movement to make our country and our economy work for every family and ensure that every child can get a good education from Pre-K to college.”
