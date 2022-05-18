Elisha Winn Society of the Children of the American Revolution members received the society's recognition for being named the No. 2 Outstanding Society in the nation during the C.A.R. National Convention in Washington D.C. last month.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
The Elisha Winn Society of the Children of the American Revolution has been named one of the top societies in the nation.
The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution announced, during its national convention in Washington D.C. last month, that the Elisha Winn chapter was the second most outstanding society in the nation, and the most outstanding society in Georgia. The society is sponsored by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
"The Elisha Winn Society, like its supporting Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Button Gwinnett Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, is a non-profit, non-political, volunteer organization where the members have fun as they practice good citizenship, learn how to be leaders, serve the community and explore the early history of our country and its founders," officials from the Philadelphia Winn DAR chapter said.
The recognition for the Elisha Winn Society comes as the Georgia State Society of the Children of the American Revolution celebrates its centennial.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
