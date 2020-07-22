The Elisha Winn Fair has been a tradition in Dacula for decades, and while it's had to face scheduling issues because of issues such as rain before, this year may be the first time it's been canceled because of a global pandemic.
The Gwinnett Historical Society recently announced this year's fair, which had been scheduled to take place in October at the Elisha Winn House, because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. It is the latest fall event in Gwinnett County to be canceled because of COVID-19.
This year would have marked the 42nd annual Elisha Winn Fair.
"The Gwinnett Historical Society (GHS) has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Elisha Winn Fair, Dacula, Ga., because of the impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic," fair organizer Betty Warbington said in an email. "GHS plans for the fair to return in the fall of 2021 with a grand opening highlighting all of the new upgrades to the property."
The historical society has been working with Gwinnett County on improvements to the Elisha Winn House property. The house and its grounds are technically county property, but the county has an agreement with the historical society to operate the site.
"The upgrades include paved bus parking, handicap parking, handicap-accessible walkways throughout the property, new permanent restrooms and a new covered stage for hosting musical events as well as other community events," Warbington said.
