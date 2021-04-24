The Elisha Winn Chapter of the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution recently celebrated the national organization’s 126th birthday with a service project designed to help local families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic celebrate, well, birthdays.
The chapter’s April service project was to create 225 “Birthday in a Bag” kits that are being donated to community food pantries so parents of families in need can throw birthdays parties for their kids. The project ties into the fact that the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution was established on April 5, 1895.
Each kit contains cake mix, canned icing, a candle, paper plates, napkins, balloons and birthday greetings. The total number of bags created by the children exceeded the chapter’s goal of making 100 bags.
“These Birthday Bags were distributed to food pantries throughout Gwinnett County with the hope that cake and party items will provide a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to children in need,” said Randy Tindall, an official working with the local CAR chapter.
The chapter was sponsored by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
