Lawrenceville residents will have to start paying a little more to keep the lights on starting next month.
The City Council voted Tuesday to raise the electric rate, starting Jan. 22. The base rate will increase $3 per month for residential and commercial accounts, and the usage rate will increase by 0.0015 cents per kWhafter the first 650 kWh. City officials said that amounts to a nearly 3% increase for the typical residential customer.
“As part of the City’s strategic plan to evaluate fees and services provided to citizens and utility customers, we conducted our annual review of utility rates,” said Chuck Warbington, City Manager. “Council maintains an expectation of staff to deliver consistent and quality service to the citizens of Lawrenceville and, in doing so, incremental increases are essential to the City’s long term sustainable growth.”
City officials said they compared their electric rate to the rates used by other municipalities as well as Electric Membership Corporations and Georgia Power and found they will still have a "competitively low market rate" below their competitors.
Residents or commercial property owners who have questions about the increase or billing issues can send an email to customer.service@lawrencevillega.org or call 678-407-6675.
The city is also posting information on its website, www.lawrencevillega.org.