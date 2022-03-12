Candidate qualifying to local offices in Gwinnett County ended with a surprise in one county commission race on Friday.
County Commissioner Ben Ku, who is mounting his first re-election bid, will face a contested Democratic primary election for his seat with real estate professional Jahangir Hossain qualifying on Friday to challenge Ku for the party's nomination in Commission district 2.
The winner of that race will then face Republican John Sabic, a design lead and project manager, in the general election for the seat in November.
In other words, Ku will have to spend a lot of time campaigning this year if he wants to still be on the county commission in 2023.
Ku is the only county commissioner who will face a primary election challenger this year. Both of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners seats that are up for election this year will be contested on the general election ballot in the fall, however.
But, there were no other surprises in other county-level races during qualifying week.
In the commission District 4 race, Commissioner Marlene Fosque, a Democrat, will face Holtkamp Heating and Air owner Matthew Holtkamp, a Republican, in November.
Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside will face LisaMarie Bristol in the Democratic Party primary on May 24. No Republican qualified for the seat so the winner of the Democratic primary is essentially guaranteed to take office in January 2023.
The nonpartisan race for Gwinnett County Board of Education District 2 will be a matchup between incumbent school board member Steve Knudsen and parent Michael Rudnick.
Meanwhile, the nonpartisan open race for Gwinnett school board District 4 drew nearly a half dozen candidates since incumbent board member Everton Blair decided to not seek re-election to the post. The candidates include former Snellville Mayor Kelly Kautz, retiree Tony Sellers, Attorney Alexis Williams, program manager Adrienne Simmons and policy analyst Matt Sones.
State Court Judge Ronda Colvin Leary has effectively secured her re-election after no one qualified to run against her.
The race for retiring State Court Judge Pamela South's seat will be between attorneys Erica Dove, Matt Miller and Elaine Amankwah Nietmann.
Gwinnett Superior Court judges George Hutchinson and Tracey Mason are running unopposed for re-election. Three other Superior Court races are contested, however.
Judge Tracie Cason will face attorney Andre Johnson while Judge Tim Hamil will face attorney Karen Scott Greene and Judge Angela Duncan will face attorney B.T. Parker.
The judicial and school board races are nonpartisan and will be decided on the May 24 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.