Children participate in a story time activity at one of Gwinnett's library branches. Officials with the county's library system are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government's 2023 budget.
A Gwinnett library system employee works with a patron at a computer station in one of the county's library branches. Gwinnett library system officials are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government's 2023 budget.
A Gwinnett library patron works on their sewing in a maker space at one of the county's 15 library branches. Library system officials are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government's 2023 budget.
Gwinnett library patrons participate in mobile cooking class offered by the county's library system. Officials with the library system are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government's 2023 budget.
Children participate in a cooking class at one of Gwinnett County’s library branches. Gwinnett library system officials are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government’s 2023 budget.
Children participate in a story time activity at one of Gwinnett's library branches. Officials with the county's library system are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government's 2023 budget.
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Library system
A Gwinnett library system employee works with a patron at a computer station in one of the county's library branches. Gwinnett library system officials are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government's 2023 budget.
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Library system
A Gwinnett library patron works on their sewing in a maker space at one of the county's 15 library branches. Library system officials are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government's 2023 budget.
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Library system
Gwinnett library patrons participate in mobile cooking class offered by the county's library system. Officials with the library system are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government's 2023 budget.
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Library system
Children participate in a cooking class at one of Gwinnett County’s library branches. Gwinnett library system officials are warning that cuts in services or staffing could happen if funding is not increased in the county government’s 2023 budget.
Gwinnett County legislators and a grassroots group of county residents are calling on county commissioners to increase funding for the the county’s library system amid concerns that cuts could be coming without more financial support.
Lawrenceville resident Brian Carlson, who launched the grassroots Support Gwinnett Public Libraries website last week, said Gwinnett libraries offer programs, ranging from story times for young children to coding and robotics programs for older kids.
He also pointed to makers spaces in library branches where adults can do a variety of activities ranging from using 3-D printers to making music, editing videos they shot or even making dresses.
All of those programs and assets could be in jeopardy if the Gwinnett County Public Library system does not get an increase in funding from the county government, Carlson fears.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
“When there’s cuts, they’re going to have to figure out what they won’t offer, and programming is the one thing I’m worried about,” Carlson said. “Programming, to me, is kind of where the libraries are going in the future.”
Gwinnett department heads are expected to make their budget requests to County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and a citizens review panel around the end of August and early September. Although libraries in Georgia get some funding from the state, the vast majority of their funding comes from county governments.
State Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, led a group of legislators from Gwinnett who are calling on commissioners to increase funding for the libraries. The legislators raised concerns that funding for the libraries has not been increased in several years.
“Increased community needs and visitor requests coupled with the county government’s failure to grant budget increases dating back to 2008 have combined to strain and overwhelm our library funds,” the legislators said in the letter. “Gwinnett libraries are in a financial deficit, and if not adjusted this will lead to library employee job cuts and resource reductions to vital services.”
Carlson said the library system cannot continue to make find efficiencies -something the system has been doing in recent years — to find ways to cut costs. The library system has already replaced check-out desks with self-serve check-out kiosks. Some branches even have automated systems to check books back in.
“Over the years, they’ve done efficiencies and getting the self-serve check-outs (and) they’ve been able to reduce their costs as far as their budget, but maintain services,” Carlson said.
“They’ve been able to find cost efficiencies so they can get more bang for the buck and they’ve just sort of gotten to the point now where there’s no more juice to squeeze.”
Carlson’s website, which can be found at supportgwinnettpl.com, has caught on quickly with other Gwinnett residents. He said about 290 people signed up at the website to support efforts to advocate for increased library funding in the first week after the site’s launch.
“Gwinnett is the largest home school community in the state so, for them, this is their school library and they use that a lot,” Carlson said. “Additionally, there’s a lot of great programs that the library is offering in STEM and everything else and a lot of the libraries have a makers space.
“They call it a learning lab, but there are a lot of adults who love to play with 3-D printers so it’s a broad group of people who’d like to see the funding maintained at the current level (of service).”
The Support Gwinnett Public Libraries website lists the possibility that 29 full-time positions and 68 part-time positions — which is nearly one-third of the library system’s staff — could be cut if additional funding is not provided for the library system in the county’s 2023 budget.
The website also listed cuts to the Career Online High School Program, library materials such as books, professional services, computers and technology, repairs and maintenance and the Kanopy Database.
Gwinnett County Public Library system director Charles Pace confirmed those cuts are possible, but he added they represent a situation where no additional funding is allocated to the library system by the county.
“That would probably be the worst case scenario if it was just completely flat,” Pace said. “That’s our plan. Obviously, if we get some money, that would change, but that is like the worst case scenario.”
If the county increases funding for the libraries by about $3.4 million, then no cuts will be needed, Pace said. And if there is an increase, but it’s less than $3.4 million, then the cuts would be less severe.
Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who has been an advocate for increased funding for libraries, said he and his fellow commissioners are noticing the advocacy coming from residents and legislators for the library system.
“I’ve lived here 18 years, going on 19 years, and I’ve not seen this much attention or interest in Gwinnett County’s Public Library system,” he said. “I think it’s good that legislators are following what’s going on in Gwinnett and they are engaged in the local government, but it also highlights how important Gwinnett County Public Library system is to residents, and how the services they provide are weaved into people’s lives.”
Pace, who began sounding the alarm about potential cuts in an interview with the Daily Post early June, said he believes commissioners are starting to see the need to increase funding for the system.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Pace said. “I hope it will turn out (well). We’ve got grassroots people here who are pushing to support what we’re trying to do and we’l just have to see. I mean we’ll see how things turn out. I think our message is out there. No one should be surprised. No one should be caught off guard.
“It is what it is. If we don’t get the funding, some sort of reductions will go into effect.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.