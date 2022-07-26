Gwinnett County legislators and a grassroots group of county residents are calling on county commissioners to increase funding for the the county’s library system amid concerns that cuts could be coming without more financial support.

Lawrenceville resident Brian Carlson, who launched the grassroots Support Gwinnett Public Libraries website last week, said Gwinnett libraries offer programs, ranging from story times for young children to coding and robotics programs for older kids.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.