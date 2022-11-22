Nine people are facing charges in Gwinnett County in connection with a sex trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity case in which four women — including one minor — were trafficked, and the Georgia Attorney General's Office said eight of the suspects are in custody.

And, one of the suspects was indicted last month on a trafficking of persons for sexual servitude charge related to the investigation that has yielded new charges and more suspects.

