Nine people are facing charges in Gwinnett County in connection with a sex trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity case in which four women — including one minor — were trafficked, and the Georgia Attorney General's Office said eight of the suspects are in custody.
And, one of the suspects was indicted last month on a trafficking of persons for sexual servitude charge related to the investigation that has yielded new charges and more suspects.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office led the investigation, but Gwinnett police, the Fulton and DeKalb Sheriff's Offices, DeKalb County police, Cobb County police and the U.S. Marshals Services helped with the investigation and the arrests of the suspects. The Attorney General's Office's Human Trafficking Prosecution and Gang Prosecution units will prosecute the case.
“Sadly, we continue to see a connection between criminal street gangs and human trafficking, and those who engage in this violent and illegal activity must be stopped,” Attorney General Chris Carr said. “Between our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and our new Gang Prosecution Unit, we are working to protect our most vulnerable and pursuing those who would put them in danger. This case is just the latest example that by working together across all levels of law enforcement, we can produce better outcomes that ultimately lead to a safer Georgia.”
Gwinnett residents Sean Curry, 33, Brianna Adames-Joe, 26, Jadah Marie Henry, 20, Sean Harvey, 35, and Jayda Veronica Wilson, 24; DeKalb County residents Bobby Downing, 40, and Eric Johnson, 46; Monroe County resident Tyreek Lee, 26; and Fulton County resident Hilton Dobbins, 33, face charges in the case. Curry, Adames-Joe, Henry, Harvey, Downing, Johnson, Lee and Dobbins have already been arrested.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Wilson.
Curry was already in the Gwinnett County jail when the charges were filed against him. He was indicted by a Gwinnett County grand jury last month on a trafficking of persons for sexual servitude charge in a case that the Attorney General's Office is also prosecuting. The charges against him, as well as those against the other suspects, stemmed from the same investigation that led to that previous indictment.
Curry is now facing three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Henry has been charged with four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Harvey has been charged with four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, one count of pimping and one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Downing has been charged with three counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Adames-Joe has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.
Lee and Dobbins have each been charged with one count of pimping, one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Johnson has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and transferring a firearm to a convicted felon.
Meanwhile, Wilson is wanted on one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
