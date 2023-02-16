imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-XxUM0EEaeQFAK0.jpg

Clockwise from top left, Eric Duane Johnson, Sean Aaron Curry, Sean Patrick Harvey, Jadah Marie Henry, Jayda Veronica Wilson, Hilton Lance Dobbins, Bobby Jamaine Downing, and Tyreek Raysheen Lee.

Eight people accused of being in the LOTTO gang have been indicted in Gwinnett County on sex-related human trafficking and gang participation charges, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Thursday.

And, one of the eight people who has been indicted is a former NFL player Eric Duane Johnson, who spent one of his six seasons in the league playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

