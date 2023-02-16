Eight people accused of being in the LOTTO gang have been indicted in Gwinnett County on sex-related human trafficking and gang participation charges, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Thursday.
And, one of the eight people who has been indicted is a former NFL player Eric Duane Johnson, who spent one of his six seasons in the league playing for the Atlanta Falcons.
Carr said the indictments are the result of an investigation that the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section conducted. The Gwinnett County Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, the Cobb County Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the investigation and arrests.
The Human Trafficking Prosecution and Gang Prosecution Units in the Attorney General's Office will jointly prosecute the case.
“Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable,” Carr said.
“By combining the strengths of our Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units, we are working to ensure that those who lead, promote, and encourage this unlawful activity are vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions. This indictment is just the latest outcome in our ongoing efforts to keep our children and our families safe as we seek to root out violent crime wherever it occurs.”
In addition to Johnson, the other seven people who were indicted include:
Gwinnett residents Sean Aaron Curry, 33, who is also known as Jaak; Sean Patrick Harvey, 35, who is also known as Shootah; Jadah Marie Henry, 20; and Jayda Veronica Wilson, 25, who is also known as Thump; DeKalb resident Bobby Jamaine Downing, 41, who is also known as Kahlil; Fulton County resident Hilton Lance Dobbins, 33, who is also known as Sporty; and Monroe County resident Tyreek Raysheen Lee, 26, who is also known as Reek.
The announcement from Carr's office said Johnson, 46, was also known as EJ and lived in DeKalb County.
Curry, Harvey and Johnson are accused of being leaders in the LOTTO gang — LOTTO stands for "Last One To Take Over" — and engaging in criminal activity in their roles. Curry and Harvey are facing significantly more charges than Johnson is due to additional activities they are accused of participating in.
Each of the eight defendants are facing at least one racketeering charge although many are facing additional charges, including those related to human trafficking and gang activity.
"The indictment includes 41 predicate and overt acts of which the defendants are alleged to have committed or caused to be committed in furtherance of the conspiracy and to effect its objectives and purposes," the Attorney General's Office said in a statement. "All acts are alleged to have occurred between October 2021 and July 2022."
The charges against each defendant are:
• Curry: one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act; 12 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude; 15 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act;15 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b); 15 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(d); one count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(e); three counts of Aggravated Assault; three counts of Kidnapping; three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony; and one count of Making a False Statement.
•Harvey: one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act; 14 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude; 17 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a); 17 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b); 17 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(d); one count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(e); six counts of Aggravated Assault; three counts of Kidnapping; and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
• Johnson: one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act; one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude; one count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a); one count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b); one count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(d)
• Henry: one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act; 12 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude; five counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a); and five counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b)
• Lee: one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act; six counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude; four counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a); and four counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b)
• Downing: one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act; six counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude; five counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a); and five counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b)
• Dobbins: one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act; three counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude; one count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a); and one count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b).
• Wilson: one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
