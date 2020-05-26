Eight Gwinnett County graduating seniors will get to attend college for free after learning they have received Gates Scholarships, according to school system officials.
The school district recently announced the winners of the scholarships, which are awarded to high potential minority students who come from low-income backgrounds. The scholarships are funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
"The Gates Scholarship provides further support to Scholars, by engaging with them and their institutions in a variety of ways, to ensure they have access to the resources and services they need, from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers," school system officials said in a statement.
"This prestigious scholarship program is based on evidence that by eliminating the financial barriers to college, an all-expenses-paid scholarship can enable high-potential, low-income minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue to be leaders throughout their lives."
The students from Gwinnett who received the scholarships include:
• David Palmer (Central Gwinnett High School)
• Tameem Asif (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology)
• Faraz Awan (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology)
• Yassine Bouanani (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology)
• Kenneth Truong (Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology)
• Linda Sohi Oulai (Meadowcreek High School)
• Destiny Sanchez (Mill Creek High School)
• Shayla Nguyen (Mountain View High School)
