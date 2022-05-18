Eight Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors will continue their educations at one of the nation's service academies.
The district recently announced the soon-to-be GCPS graduates who received service academy appointments. Mill Creek and Mountain View high schools each had two students who received service academy appointments. There was also one student each from Archer, Brookwood, Duluth, and Parkview high schools who received an appointment.
"The U.S. Service Academies are four-year postsecondary institutions that combine educational excellence with military officer training," district officials said. "Students accepted to the academies receive a free, four-year education in return for a commitment to serve in the active-duty military after graduation. In order to be admitted, students must receive a congressional nomination from either their U.S. Representative or Senator and must meet the highly competitive educational and extracurricular standards that are set by the individual academies as well as standards for physical aptitude and medical fitness."
The students who received appointments will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. District officials said the students also earned nearly $3.1 million in scholarship money on top of their appointments.
The students who received appointments include:
Archer High School
Bryson Rylander — United States Naval Academy
Brookwood High School
William Smith — United States Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Duluth High School
Myles Hall — United States Naval Academy
Mill Creek High School
Brendan Brannock — United States Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Kathryn Scales — United States Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Mountain View High School
Kyle Hennelly — United States Merchant Marine Academy
Diego Martinez — United States Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Parkview High School
Ethan Davis — United States Naval Academy
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
