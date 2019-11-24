Markell Bryant, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Gwinnett County, has been appointed as the Area Diverse Inclusion Leader.
Bryant will lead the firm’s commitment to providing dedicated support and development for women and diverse Edward Jones financial advisors. Bryant will join a group of other Edward Jones financial advisors across the United States to lead this essential initiative.
In his role, Bryant collaborates with others in the firm to attract more women and diverse financial advisors to Edward Jones and supports their professional and leadership development once here. In addition to his new duties as an Inclusion Leader, will continue to serve investors in the community.
As part of their training, Edward Jones financial advisors build their businesses by working with people face to face in the communities where they have chosen to live. The Area Diverse Inclusion Leader supports the Edward Jones commitment to the success of all financial advisors and creating an environment where all associates feel valued and respected.