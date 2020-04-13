Daily life in Gwinnett County Public Schools changed dramatically when Governor Kemp responded to the coronavirus pandemic and closed our public schools for the 2020 academic year.
This time last year, our five board members, superintendent, and several central office staff headed for five high schools throughout Gwinnett County to meet with and hear from our community.
Those meetings will not be held this year.
It is also the banquet season when school bus managers, volunteer mentors, student athlete standouts, technical education leaders, cafeteria managers and many others gather. They do so to celebrate excellence, salute stellar achievement, and recognize those who have earned community accolades.
Those celebrations will not be held this year.
Last March and April, we recognized Gwinnett students who achieved state and national recognition in soccer, baseball, wresting, swim and dive competitions, golf, and lacrosse. We also saluted students for their distinction in school plays, Mock Court competition as well as band, chorus, and orchestra concerts. Juniors and seniors celebrated that rite of passage— the prom.
Those recognitions will not be held this year.
Standing at the ready as the month of May approaches is the centerpiece of the academic year, with more than 12,000 Gwinnett students poised to participate in academic honor recognitions and graduation ceremonies.
As we now know, in what seems a moment’s notice, our world and the world of Gwinnett County Public Schools changed with a fierce abandon.
Yet, Gwinnett County Public Schools is meeting the challenge with an equal and fervent abandon.
At every level of our school system, principals, teachers and other staff, cafeteria and bus managers, parents, and students have forged pathways to lead change in this unprecedented pandemic.
Our principals and teachers have provided exemplary leadership using e-class technology and Quality Plus Teaching Strategies to reach their students. Through their leadership, they have adapted from daily in-person contact with their students to online learning.
Leadership is also what our cafeteria and school bus managers displayed when they prepared and delivered 294,000 school lunches to 68 Gwinnett school bus sites before spring break.
As online classes resume, these leaders are now providing breakfast and school lunches to Gwinnett students 18 and younger at the same school bus sites.
With the early closure of the 2020 school year, our Gwinnett parents are partnering with teachers to deliver sustained lessons to their children. They are doing this whether parents work outside the home or are sheltering in place.
Our students, from kindergarten to grade 12 are showing remarkable resilience. Their display of leadership is commendable as they adapt to online learning, sharing devices, supporting teachers, and accepting a school calendar devoid of traditional celebrations, events and rituals.
As we witness these tremendous acts of transformation, our grateful community thanks the remarkable principals, teachers, support staff, cafeteria and bus managers, parents, students, central office staff and superintendent and his staff for their remarkable leadership in this challenging time.
We applaud all those in our school system who have committed to service above self in meeting the needs of the system’s 180,500 students with food for the body and food for the mind.
They embody what Ralph Waldo Emerson believed, “Anytime is a good time if we but know what to do with it.”
