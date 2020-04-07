On March 11, I left school after dropping off cupcakes for our student-teacher quiz bowl. I said goodbye to my friends at the end of each class, wished them a nice weekend and promised to bring cookies for a friend’s birthday on Monday.
I got a text when the students beat the teachers, and then another, two hours later, from Gwinnett County Public Schools, announcing Digital Learning Days for the next week. Then cancelations slowly began to roll in: of college visits, theater performances and special ceremonies. We still remained hopeful that we would see our classmates and teachers again.
So the Governor’s announcement last week that we will not be returning to classes for the rest of the year came like a punch to the gut. Group chats flooded with seniors as, with each minute, someone remembered another senior tradition we would miss.
My class won’t share a senior breakfast, where we’d read our senior letters and watch the video created by our Digital Media Club to draw tears out of our class. We won’t attend our senior movie night, decked out in college apparel; we had chosen "Big Hero 6" to watch on the field. Biggest of all, we won’t walk the stage at a traditional graduation.
I realize, writing this, that I will never show my daughter pictures of my senior prom. Of course I know that these cancelations are important in saving lives and helping us return to normalcy sooner than later. Even when it’s the smart and safe decision to lose something, it still hurts. These are milestones in American culture that we will never claim.
There is plenty to lament about losing the last of my senior year, but I have to remember how lucky I am. My family is safe, none of my relatives or friends are in immediate danger, and we have enough supplies.
I’m lucky to have benefitted from a great education for 12 and a half years, a privilege that so many teenagers across the world can’t claim. Beyond that, we have a changed world awaiting us. None of us can really say what our economy, our politics or our medical systems will look like after this, and growing up as we figure this out will be tumultuous, but possibly one of our most rewarding experiences.
There is one hallway, off the cafeteria, with portions of the wall marked in Sharpie by the signatures of every member of each graduating class. Students pass by these murals every day for four years, looking forward to signing their own name at their senior breakfast. When I can return to my school, it will be strange to see our space missing from the wall.
We’ve received lots of sympathy and seen the community rally around us, but the truth is, nobody can know how we feel: this is unprecedented. This loss may be small in the scope of the world, but to me and my peers, it feels really big.
