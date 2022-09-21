DSC_0037.JPG

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts delivers his State of the School System Address to the Gwinnett Chamber at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Norcross on Wednesday.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County students may find themselves having to go through metal detectors to get to classes in the future.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts told the Gwinnett Chamber, during his State of the School System Address on Wednesday, that the district is considering new security measures in schools, such as installing metal detectors, in response to school shootings that have happened across the nation.

