Gwinnett County students may find themselves having to go through metal detectors to get to classes in the future.
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts told the Gwinnett Chamber, during his State of the School System Address on Wednesday, that the district is considering new security measures in schools, such as installing metal detectors, in response to school shootings that have happened across the nation.
GCPS already has two sets of doorways that visitors have to be buzzed in through by school staff in many schools, but the strategies Watts discussed in his speech go beyond that.
"I'm not naive to the fact that (a school shooting) may happen, but we're going to do everything in our power to make sure that we prevent it from happening," Watts said.
"We are looking at strategies such as metal detectors and scanners and artificial intelligence to identify devices or firearms that could cause harm."
Any decision on installing metal detectors or other security devices would have to first be approved by the county's school board. District officials have not said when the board could be asked to approve any security changes at GCPS' 142 schools or what a roll-out would look like.
"We are having those conversations," Watts said. "We have not made any decisions yet so I'm sharing with our board and our community that these are things we're thinking about. Why? Because we have to.
"It doesn't mean these are the solution, but we are looking at a suite of solutions to address the needs of our students and our families and our staff to feel safe, safe emotionally (and) safe physically when they are in our schools."
The superintendent was not available immediately after his speech to answer reporters' questions about the measures due to a prior engagement that he had after the luncheon, GCPS communications officials said.
During his speech, however, he did talk about incidents of fights between students and other misbehavior happening at schools in the county.
Earlier this week, a fight broke out at South Gwinnett High School, for example. District spokeswoman Melissa Laramie said the fight began in the school cafeteria and then spilled out into a hallway.
Parents, teachers and students have raised concerns about students acting out and misbehaving in school. Last year's original GCPS Teacher of the Year left the district at the end of the 2021-2022 school year to take a job in another school system because of concerns about student discipline and students feeling as if they did not have to follow rules.
"I am not deaf," Watts told the chamber on Wednesday. "I hear and I understand. We know our students are exhibiting behaviors that we don't appreciate, that we don't understand in many cases.
"But, here is what I do know about student behavior and human behavior. Every behavior communicates a need. I'll say that again: Every behavior communicates a need. What we have to understand or unpack is what those needs are, and to say that there are some behaviors that we cannot accept."
Watts also talked about the district's Blueprint for the Future strategic plan and the plan's four main focus areas: empathy, equity, effectiveness and excellence. The district is beginning to put that plan into place now and the superintendent said GCPS officials will conduct a review in January to see how it has been working up to that point.
