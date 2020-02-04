Teachers in Georgia rank 38th in the country in average starting salary, below Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, and Louisiana, among our geographical peers, and well below North Carolina, Texas and Virginia, among our competitors for new jobs and businesses.
New teachers in Georgia make just over $37,000. Half leave the profession within five years of starting, an astonishing reflection of the difficulty of being a schoolteacher today.
Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly approved a budget to give public school educators a $3,000 per teacher raise. As a candidate and as governor, Gov. Kemp pledged a $5,000 raise. This year, the governor has proposed a state budget that would honor his commitment to public school teachers, a $2,000 raise. The Georgia Association of Educators appreciates the governor’s leadership on this issue and our members will fight for this.
Legislators should pass the proposed $2,000 raise this session.
Parents and communities are asking more of teachers than we ever have. Today, teachers are leading classes throughout Georgia often with more than 35 students. State law sets a maximum class size of 28, but many school systems have sought and won from the Georgia Department of Education, “waivers,” to increase size classes and reduce the in-school time teachers have to plan and prepare for their classes, which in turn puts even more demand on teachers’ time after school hours.
Meanwhile, this fall, the governor of Florida stated he wants to raise starting teacher pay by nearly $10,000 a year, to $47,500 for a first-year teacher just out of college.
In North Carolina, the governor has proposed an 8.5% pay raise, on top of raises in each of the last five years.
In December, South Carolina’s governor — who plans to raise teacher pay by $3,000 this year — said: “Teachers don’t want to do it for the money.” But, he continued, “They can’t do it without the money.” His proposal for 2020 is on top of a 4 percent raise in 2019.
While Georgia is improving pay for teachers, at the same time, we are falling behind.
Many teachers in Georgia are forced to work second jobs, and teachers in Georgia spend about $450 of unreimbursed money for classroom supplies for their students.
Georgia is also experiencing a shortage of teachers. The pay raise proposed by Gov. Kemp is recognition for the work our teachers do and the positive impact they have on their students. It also an important tool to recruit and retain teachers.
As Gov. Kemp said in his State of the State address this month: “We know the impact that a teacher can have on a student. We know that learning has the power to lift people out of poverty and help many realize their full, God-given potential. I’m so proud of our teachers and school leaders for what they do on a daily basis … let’s give our educators another well-deserved pay raise! This raise will enhance retention rates, boost recruitment numbers, and improve educational outcomes in schools throughout Georgia.”
We couldn’t be prouder of Gov. Kemp’s comments.
To be sure, state budgets are about competing priorities. But we believe the time is now to invest in public education and our public teachers.
Let your legislators know now that parents, PTA members and our communities support Kemp’s proposed pay raise for educators.
I think the teachers deserve a raise. I also think single people without kids should not have to pay any taxes going towards the school system period.
