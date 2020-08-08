In the state Senate District 9 Democratic runoff race, Gabe Okoye is pegging education as a top priority while Nikki Merritt is putting voter protections at the top of her priorities list.
Okoye and Merritt will face off in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff for state Senate District 9. The winner will face Republican state Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, in November.
“Like many, I was disappointed by the 2016 national election results,” Merritt said about why she is running for the seat. “I felt like our country and state were headed in the wrong direction. I remember having grave concerns about the future of my children and all the many diverse families across Georgia with a president who demeans women and uses racist and divisive rhetoric.”
Okoye said, “I am in this race because I want to give back to a country that has been so good to me, and I will cherish an opportunity to help others to realize their American dreams too.”
Okoye and Merritt outlined what their top priorities would be if they are elected to the state Senate. They also talked about Georgia’s post-COVID-19 recovery.
Okoye said schools are underfunded anded several students end up performing below their grade levels as a result. As a result, he said education funding would be his top priority.
“A good place to start with school funding will be to remove gimmickry from the school funding formula,” Okoye said. “The Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula is used to fund education in Georgia, but this formula has been held steady at the 1985 level. Therefore, it is a blatant deceit when some legislators claim to have funded schools fully.
“In order to fully fund our public schools, the QBE formula must be updated to current level and that is what I will fight for. We must keep ‘HOPE’ alive by restoring the cuts to the HOPE Scholarship Program. Furthermore, there must be benefits protections for the retirees. Finally, I look forward to advancing legislation to reduce the crippling students loan burden on our children.”
Meanwhile, Merritt pointed to voter protection issues, and called for the state to end voter roll purges and find way to properly staff polling locations. She also said the state needs to make absentee voting easier, using the increase of absentee voting for the June 9 primary because of the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of why changes are needed.
“We saw disgraceful voting failures here in Gwinnett in 2018, and even recently with counting absentee ballots, some of those problems could have been mitigated if federal oversight had not been removed,” Merritt said. “Voting is the foundation of our democracy; it is the most powerful voice of the people and it should not be a partisan issue to want to renew confidence.
“That is why I want to make voting seamless, fair and easily accessible. We can start by making election day a holiday and create oversight between the SOS and county boards.”
As far as the post-COVID-19 response from the state is concerned, Merritt said the state needs to address public health needs first during the pandemic to help Georgia get past it, and also expand Medicaid.
As for how to recover after the pandemic, Merritt said the state should look at some of its tax policies.
“Recovery afterwards should include ways to increase state revenue, like increasing taxes on cigarettes, and repealing the reckless GOP tax cuts that pushed our state into austerity mode, even when the economy was not in crisis,” she said. “We must invest in research and development to train people so they can earn higher wages, plus offer companies subsidies for keeping supply chains in Georgia.
“And speaking as a union worker, let’s revive trade unions and offer companies incentives for working with unions. I also want to find ways to tackle red tape and barriers to helping our local businesses thrive, having endured so much pain, our state leaders need to make it easier for them to get back on their feet as they are the economic lifeblood of the state.”
Meanwhile, Okoye said his prayers go out to families of people who have died during the pandemic. He said politics should be put aside when approaching the post-pandemic recovery.
“Obviously, this pandemic has not just been deadly, it has been generally very disruptive,” Okoye said. “It has not been easy to deal with, but I am certain that over time, we will bounce back from it. In order to do that, patience is required.
“In my opinion, for a solid and steady post-COVID-19 recovery, we must adopt an approach which is devoid of unnecessary politics. It must be science and data driven. We must listen and take into consideration, the advice of the relevant professionals. In the meantime, we must continue to wear our masks, practice social distancing, wash our hands and follow all genuine precautionary guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.