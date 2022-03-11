Two members of the Georgia State Senate who are running for lieutenant governor came to Gwinnett this past week to talk about one issue: education and, more specifically, Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Sens. Butch Miller and Burt Jones each held events to talk to Gwinnett parents about issues involving not only Georgia's largest school system but also districts across the state.
Miller came to Gwinnett first, holding a parents rally at Holtkamp Heating and Air in Suwanee on Tuesday night. Jones then held a town hall meeting with Gwinnett parents at the Dacula Park Activity Building on Thursday night.
"It's a huge issue, a lot of the curriculum that's being taught, not just here in the state of Georgia but all over really," Jones told the Daily Post. "If you take the governor of Virginia, he ran his entire campaign on the K through 12 education system and the flaws that are with it.
"So, I think it's something that ... when it's 60% of your state budget, then it needs to be a priority to make sure that things are being done properly and that we are doing everything we can to make it easier on classroom teachers and the parents as well."
The fact that both Miller and Jones are holding events to talk about education offers a glimpse into how big that issue could end up being in the lieutenant governor's race. It also shows how the ongoing fighting between the Gwinnett school board and parents who have been speaking out on issues ranging from mask mandates to the firing of former Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks appears to be transitioning to the campaign trail.
"I've always believed that we should empower parents with choices so their kids can find a school where they can thrive," Miller said. "The demand for choice is higher than ever because over the past two years so many have felt powerless and subject to the whims of school boards that closed their doors while private schools stayed open.
"Parents want and deserve to be heard. We had some parents at our rally in Suwanee this week that were thrown out of the Gwinnett school board. I'm working on legislation that will protect parents' speech rights."
Miller talked about education-related legislation he has been involved in at his rally.
One of the education topics he talked about was school choice, something he said he's been involved with since 2012, when he worked to get Georgia's charter school amendment on ballots. The amendment to the state Constitution was passed with just nearly 59% of the vote.
The latest bill Miller has worked on concerning school choice is Senate Bill 601, which provides for $6,000 "promise" scholarships for children to attend private schools. The bill passed out of a Senate committee this past week.
"Parents should have choices for their children," Miller said. "No matter what stage or what circumstance, they deserve for you to be the decision maker, for you to be the advocate for their future because it's going to change the entire trajectory of hundreds, if not thousands of children's lives because they're going to get the kind of services they need."
Miller said he would continue to advocate for school choice if he becomes lieutenant governor and "conservative legislation" that deals with education and other issues facing the state.
"Conservatism works," he said. "Conservatism made Georgia the No. 1 place in the whole country to do business. It made us a great place to live. It made this a great place to raise a family, and it must be a great place to retire because people are moving here right and left."
Meanwhile, Jones — who has the backing of former President Donald Trump in the race — talked about Senate Bill 613, which he is co-sponsoring. It has been described as a Georgia version of legislation in Florida that has been dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Jones said the bill's intent is focused on the teaching of sexual education-related topics in early grade levels.
"It would eliminate the teaching of, basically, sex education or gender verification in our K through third grade system," Jones said. "I've got a 9-year-old now. I don't want anybody talking to him about sex ed or gender identity or things of that nature ...
"You know the media spins it into something that it's just not. They spin it into you're attacking individual based on their sexual orientation and it just doesn't do that."
Jones talked as well about the letter he sent to the State Board of Education last month, asking it to investigate Gwinnett school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson over her TikTok videos as well as GCPS' curriculum. Jones cited a report that alleged GCPS was teaching critical race theory, which is something the district has denied.
Jones also highlighted issues he would like to tackle if he is elected lieutenant governor. He explained that he would push for expanding career academies in schools, expanding civics education and finding a way to reduce the administrative workloads that teachers are required to undertake.
"We need to get classroom teachers back to being classroom teachers," he said.
But, Jones had to defend a vote he took last year to oppose Senate Bill 47, which expanded eligibility for vouchers to help children with special needs get access to specialized help with their education. Miller's campaign has gone after Jones for his vote, with Miller calling it a "dividing issue" in the lieutenant governor's race.
"In the state Senate, I've stood up for empowering parents with choice and my opponent has voted with the Democrats against it," Miller told the Daily Post.
A member of the Miller campaign was handing out flyers at Jones' event on Thursday about the vote. The flyer put Jones' picture with those of Democrats in Gwinnett's Senate delegation, saying he joined them in voting against the special needs school vouchers legislation.
Jones was asked by a parent about his vote during his town hall in Dacula, and he explained that his vote was a result of the scope of the bill, and compared it to a similar bill that had been proposed in 2019.
"The 2019 was a lot broader, (which) I voted for," Jones said. "On the one last year that I voted against, it was too narrow in scope. I wanted it to be broader, quite frankly, and had a difference of opinion with the author of the bill, so I did vote against that."
