A Duluth man who was at the center of an unusual case involving a former judge, a former district attorney and computer trespassing was arrested on a probation violation this past week.
Gwinnett County jail records show Ed Kramer was arrested by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday and released the following day. The only charge was the unspecified probation violation, for which a judge set a $22,200 bond.
Kramer has had multiple run-ins with the criminal justice system in Gwinnett over the years. He took an Alford Plea in 2013 on child molestation charges, allowing him to plead guilty to the charges but still maintain his innocence.
In recent years, however, Kramer gained new notoriety for his involvement in a bizarre computer trespassing case that involved himself, former District Attorney Danny Porter, former Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader, a private investigator and another man hired by the investigator.
Schrader hired the private investigator, TJ Ward, who brought in Kramer and the other man, Frank Karic, after she suspected Porter was hacking her computer. Porter denied hacking the judge's computer.
Karic installed a Shark Tap device on Schrader's computer which Kramer allegedly used to monitor activity on the computer.
Schrader, Ward, Karic and Kramer were each charged with computer trespassing. Ward, Karic and Kramer each took plea deals, with Kramer entering another Alford Plea. Schrader went on trial, but that ended in a mistrial, and she is awaiting a retrial.
