Casino game producer Eclipse Gaming is expanding its footprint in Gwinnett County by moving into a new headquarters in the Duluth area that will expand its space by seven times and allow the company to consolidate some operations in one location.
Eclipse announced the relocation to the new headquarters, which is located at 2236 Northmont Parkway, in partnership with Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic Development on Thursday. In addition to offering more space, the new location is expected to allow the company to expand the number of people working at its headquarters by about 50% in 14 months, according to Partnership Gwinnett.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in Gwinnett County," Eclipse Gaming CEO Tim Minard said. "Eclipse Gaming is a rapidly evolving company, and our success is due to our most important asset – our people.
"I believe Georgia combines exceptional logistical efficiencies with remarkable talent and educational institutions that provide rich STEAM programs. This allows us to continue creating a robust network of talented visionaries."
Eclipse will consolidate its warehouse facilities and company operations in the new headquarters, which officials said in a statement will lead to a work environment that is "more effective, efficient and exciting."
The company's main focus is the Native American gaming market and the release of two new gaming cabinets and nine new game titles has resulted in an increase in new customers over the last three months, according to a statement.
“With our expansion we have transformed our space into what our company embodies – innovation, collaboration and creativity," Minard said. "We are able to continue growing as an emerging leader in the gaming industry and Go Beyond the Game by delivering a variety of entertaining products that provide powerful results for our customers.”
State and local officials praised the news of the relocation and expansion.
“As COVID-19 has impacted lives and industries, we have seen immense growth in several segments of the gaming industry. We are excited that Eclipse Gaming is expanding their current operations in Georgia, making us part of their success story,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Expanding in our state gives them access to the talent needed to help them create new game concepts and innovations to meet the demands of the industry.”
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said, "It’s a constantly encouraging thing to see existing companies reach new heights. Gwinnett County is proud to see Eclipse Gaming’s growth and renewed investment in the community.”
Meanwhile, Partnership Gwinnett Director of Business Retention & Expansion Deven Cason added, “We are excited this rapidly-evolving company is expanding in unincorporated Gwinnett County. When an existing Gwinnett company chooses to expand within the community it is a true testament to the superior talent and business ecosystem that are found here.”
Anyone looking to get a job with Eclipse Gaming can visit www.eclipsegamingsystems.com/aboutus/careers for information about pursuing a career with the company.
