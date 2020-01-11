Street Grace, a faith-based organization with a mission to end Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) throughout the U.S., announced Wednesday it has named Eboni Belle as its new director of outreach and operations.
“We are thrilled to have Eboni in this newly created role and know her expertise will be critical to our growing organization,” Street Grace CEO Bob Rodgers said. “Over the past decade, Street Grace has expanded our presence significantly, and we actively continue mobilizing community involvement to fight CSEC and drive awareness through training, providing resources and education, particularly about the demand.”
Belle’s first official day with Street grace was Monday. She said she feels honored to be a part of an amazing organization that encourages the community to stand up and speak out to eradicate CSEC.
“I am most excited about doing my part to equip and empower others to identify the signs of sex trafficking of children,” Belle said.
With its headquarters in Gwinnett County, Street Grace was founded in 2009 by leaders of Atlanta’s faith community in response to the rising presence of CSEC in the city. Street Grace describes CSEC as sexual activity with a child in exchange for something of value given to the child or a third person.
The organization has made progress since 2009 with a growing network of approximately 100 churches, 75 community partners and more than 2,500 volunteers, as well as an expanded presence in Tennessee, Texas and California.
Belle will bring more than a decade of health and human services experience in the government, private and nonprofit sectors, as she has dedicated her career to prevention, treatment and advocacy.
As the director of outreach and operations, she will provide executive leadership, strategic and tactical outreach and development, project management and oversee daily operations of the nonprofit. Each year, the organization presents about CSEC to more than 70,000 people and reaches more than 12,000 Georgians through awareness events.
Prior to joining Street Grace, Belle was the operational director at a community-based wellness organization in metro Atlanta. She also served in the division of HIV/AIDS prevention as an epidemiologist assistant, data manager/analyst, and Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) Fellow at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the Ebola response, Belle served as a pre and post deployment coordinator in the deployment risk mitigation unit at the CDC’s emergency operations center.
Belle has been honored with multiple awards as a published author for her community service. She is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University, where she earned a doctorate in global health. She also has a master’s in health services administration from Central Michigan University and received her bachelor’s in business management from the University of West Georgia.
