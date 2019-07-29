Joey Chestnut, now a 12-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, devoured 256 chicken wings in 10 minutes at a national competition in June. What he tackled Monday at Hooters near Mall of Georgia, though, was something different.
The eating champion still gets nervous before competitions and challenges, which is how he said he felt at about 11 a.m. Monday as he settled in his seat for the next 12 hours.
Chestnut, as part of a promotion for Hooters on National Chicken Wing Day, set out to devour as many chicken wings as he can in a 12-hour span — from open to close at the local Hooters location.
Even for an experienced eater who makes him living with his stomach, this was something new.
“I’ve never done anything longer than maybe two hours,” Chestnut said. “Even, think about Thanksgiving — it’s maybe two hours. Being on stage eating — I have no idea how it’s going to go.”
Though he was only racing his personal goals, Chestnut said he prepared his body as if it was the day before a contest by cleansing himself Sunday to go into Monday’s promotion “totally empty.”
Chestnut said he usually drinks coffee to get energized for a 10-minute sprint, but his eating pace was slower than the ravenous rate of a race.
“Usually I’m asleep three hours after a contest,” Chestnut said. “Four hours after a contest, I’m waking up to roll over and nature is working its course. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I’m staying awake — I don’t know, we’ll see.”
Coming off winning his 12th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut is at Hooters Mall of Georgia eating wings for 12 straight hours.“I think 300 is doable,” he said. pic.twitter.com/2kgBfPIXWa— taylor denman (@taylorddenman) July 29, 2019
Chestnut added he’s always tried to stay away from eating marathons like this one; while he loves to eat, he’s battled to maintain a healthy weight. He called Monday’s promotion the most gluttonous thing he’d ever done.
“I’m hoping I don’t like it, because if I like it I’ll want to do it more and gain 1,000 pounds,” he said.
The event was lived streamed on Hooters’ website, and fans could guess how many he would eat. Hooters, which has a corporate office in Atlanta, picked the Mall of Georgia location for its proximity to Interstate 85 and because it is one of the most recently remodeled locations in the Atlanta area.
Chestnut scarfed 50 wings in 30 minutes before taking a 10-minute break. After one hour, he was up to 100 wings. By mid-afternoon, Chetnut's paced had slowed to 200 wings.
The impact of Chestnut’s influence became more and more apparent after he began to consume wing after wing. Patrons of the Mall of Georgia Hooters may not have come to see Chestnut —just to have lunch — but his face is recognizable after more than a decade of cramming hotdogs and buns into his face on national television. Hooters’ local partners and vendors on hand for photo ops and autographs.
“He said if he’s in a restaurant and is anywhere near food, people recognize him,” Hooters Vice President of Marketing Bruce Skala said. “I was at the Final Four with Dick Vitale, once, and Joey Chestnut. We both walked into a Hooters, and people were like, ‘Oh my God.” And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s Dick Vitale.’ And they said, ‘No it’s Joey Chestnut.’”
Planning for Chestnut’s wing marathon took more than some extra bags of wings. John Alexander, an emergency medical technician with America Medical Response was on hand as a protective measure for choking or to administer prompt compressions in the event of a heart attack.
“We need to plan on all contingencies, so one of the things we always have are EMTs on standby,” Skala said.
Chestnut, who was recently featured in an ESPN documentary called “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry,” set the record for wings consumed at Hooters Worldwide Wing Eating Competition in 2014. He’s still a regular at the event and his 256-wing mark was good enough for second in this summer’s competition in Lake Tahoe, California.
While the stakes Monday were less high, he still said he’s driven by his competitive organ. It’s not an extra stomach, but it’s something.
“It’s not really competitive, it's just pure eating,” Chestnut said. “It’s the most indulgent thing I’ve ever done.”