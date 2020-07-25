The fact that Gwinnett County has seen a spike in COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases this summer isn’t new information, but details are beginning to emerge about how that spike is affecting local hospitals.
State health officials have previously said Gwinnett is one of the counties that have seen the largest numbers of new cases since late June, and the county currently has the second highest total number of cases in Georgia. For awhile in June and most of this month, the county actually led the state in total cases.
And, one place where a person can see how the surge in cases is playing out is Eastside Medical Center in Snellville.
“What we’ve seen here at Eastside is our overall numbers of inpatient positive COVID patients has certainly risen over the past three to four weeks,” Eastside CEO Trent Lind said. “(Four) weeks ago, we were in the low to mid-teens and then we saw that number rise up by, probably, 10 to 15 patients each week.”
As of Friday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Eastside was about 45. Although the numbers have been on the rise this summer, Friday’s number is actually down from a week earlier when hospital officials said the number of COVID-19 patients they were treating at that time was in the mid-50s.
Back in the spring, Eastside had been set up as a med surge hospital with additional beds added in case there was a large rise in cases in the surrounding area.
Lind said a need to take on patients from outside the Gwinnett area did not really materialize, but he pointed out some makeshift hospitalization areas that had previously existed elsewhere in Georgia are re-opening.
“Even though the state is starting back up the World Congress Center (temporary hospital site) with 200 beds (and) they’ve put up some micro-hospital scenarios in different parts of Georgia, right now really what we’ve seen is the need here in Gwinnett County has been served by ourselves, as well as Northside up the road, to help care for our community,” Lind said.
Northside seeing a rise as well
Northside Hospital officials did not offer specific numbers for COVID-19 patients at their campuses in Lawrenceville and Duluth, but they did confirm they are facing a similar situation to Eastside.
“Since early June, we have experienced a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 patients at Northside hospitals,” Northside vice-president of marketing Lee Echols said in a statement on Friday. “As of today, those numbers continue to rise.”
Echols said Northside has continuously monitored COVID-19 case numbers in the state and currently has enough equipment and bed capacity to handle the demand it is seeing.
“Our teams assess and execute plans for bed capacity, case surges, clinical staffing, medication management, supplies, PPE, ventilators and all resources necessary for patient care,” Echols said. “While the pandemic environment is extremely difficult, the work our people are doing is consistently extraordinary.”
Ventilator use not increasing as much despite rise in hospitalizations
One encouraging sign about the increased number of hospitalizations at Eastside may be that the use of ventilators did not rise as much in tandem with that increase.
“We’re seeing a much younger population,” Eastside Chief Nursing Officer Tracey Smithson said. “As a matter of fact, the majority of those — there’s very few that are going into ICU on ventilators — they are going to the med surge unit.
“There are a lot of anywhere from 30 to 55-year-olds that are sort of walking (and) talking, so they’re doing like a five-day Remdesivir, Decadron and plasma (treatment). We have a little prescription where it takes five days. Those being admitted usually require oxygen so they can’t go home yet.”
Smithson said the fact that the patients are younger has meant they are not as sick as the generally older patients who were coming in to Eastside because of the disease in the spring.
“I think that has something to do with the opening of everything, and people are really tired of staying home and they’re getting out amongst other people, and seeing family and friends, taking vacations, etc.,” she said. “The same thing you’re seeing in the news, we’re seeing in the hospital. We relate it back to a lot of funerals and vacations.
“As I round on patients, they all have a story. They’re definitely not at home and so they’re picking up this illness, and they’re not affected as much as the elderly in the outbreaks early on, like at the nursing homes and the assisted living (facilities). It’s your everyday neighbor that’s just out and about that’s coming up with it.”
COVID-19 patients staying in hospital longer than non-COVID patient
s
Because of the five-day treatment Eastside has been using for its COVID-19 patients, the amount of time someone is staying in the hospital is longer than officials would normally see with non-COVID patients.
Typically, patients with other ailments would stay about two days, Lind said. That means Eastside would normally go through two patients in a bed in the same amount of time that a COVID-19 patient is staying in a hospital bed.
At the same time, Eastside resumed elective surgeries in the late spring, which also creates a demand for bed space at the hospital.
“Now that we’ve opened back up with other services beyond just COVID, and then we’ve seen a ramp up in COVID cases, any surge in volume puts a hospital under strain just because you’ve got to play catch up with the staffing support and all that you need,” Lind said.
“We continue to maintain obviously a very safe environment for our patients and we have the appropriate level of staff to serve our patients.”
Is Memorial Day to blame for increased hospitalizations?
Eastside officials have attributed the rise in hospitalizations to what they’re calling a “holiday effect” that they tied to Memorial Day.
The rise at Eastside started around mid-to-late June, and health officials have repeatedly said it could take up to two weeks after exposure — defined as being in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes — for symptoms to show up.
Those people could also be contagious for about 10 days after they’re exposed as well, according to officials at the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments.
“Certainly there’s an impact from Memorial Day and we’re probably anticipating that we’re going to see some effect from the Fourth of July here soon,” Lind said.
Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Department District Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona was not so sure cases and hospitalizations can be so easily attributed to any single factor.
“I can’t really link it to any specific event or holiday, or a specific day,” Arona said. “It’s really hard to do that because we’ve just seen it steadily increase.”
Hospital officials urge continued adherence to health guidelines
Smithson and Lind said they felt people have become lax in following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials, such as practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing face masks.
As a result, Eastside renewed calls for following the guidance.
“It’s following those guidelines and making sure you know that even though you’re a younger person, you can still be impacted pretty significantly,” Lind said. “We’ve seen a lot of cases here of people in their 20s and 30s who have really responded poorly to (COVID-19).”
But, whether wearing face masks should be mandatory has become a particularly heated subject in political circles.
There is no face mask mandate in Georgia — Gov. Brian Kemp has called a mandate “a bridge too far” — but several grocery store chains and retailers, such as Walmart and Target, are beginning to require customers wear them.
Smithson said people should wear them.
“I don’t understand the debate (on face masks) honestly,” she said. “It’s not a political statement. It’s a health statement. I don’t know your circle of trust, where you’ve been, and you don’t know mine so why not just wear a mask to protect you and me.”
