This past week, Eastside Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Tracey Smithson had to do something she never had to do before the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak, but has become necessary in the last month.
She had to make sure a priest was safe to administer last rites to a patient in the hospital.
Smithson had to put the priest in a hospital gown before he went in to see the patient, an 85-year-old woman whose COVID-19 test results have not yet come back. Afterward, she had to wipe down his bottle of holy water and Bible with an antiseptic before he left the hospital.
“That would not have happened two months ago,” Smithson said.
Life has changed in several ways for nurses and doctors who are working on the front line to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In the case of nurses, these are employees who work 12 hours a day, three days a week, as well as any additional shifts they pick up.
As of Saturday, Eastside had seven COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Smithson and Eastside Progressive Care Unit Director Ashley Cown talked with the Daily Post Friday to offer a glimpse of what life is like in hospital during the pandemic, and how they’ve had to make changes in their personal and professional lives because of COVID-19.
“As a nurse, we get into this profession to help people, and to do it to the best of our ability,” Cown said. “Most of the workforce in the hospital, not just nursing, but all over, have never really dealt with anything like this before. It’s not just different, it’s foreign. It’s the unknown and that is stressful. It’s scary.”
There have been some changes at Eastside, as well as other hospitals, because of COVID-19. These include encouraging telehealth, ending elective procedures, barring visitors except for family members in end-of-life situations (and even then they are only allowed a 10-minute visit) and hospital staff securing hotel rooms for employees who feel uneasy about potentially exposing their families.
Smithson said the hospital goes through a large amount of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, including masks and gloves.
“Three months ago, I would have had to describe to you what PPE is, but I think we all know what it is now,” she said. “I know more about PPE than I ever wanted to, and those patients (suspected of having COVID-19) typically stay here two to three days so that burns through the PPE. That’s crisis that we face ...
“Fortunately, we work for a company that delivers about a fourth of the healthcare in the country, HCA, and as we do that, we were privileged to have on hand the volumes that we needed for the PPEs, ventilators, staffing, the resources that it takes to take care of these patients.
Visitors areas converted to prepping areas and other steps to help staff
One change that has taken place at Eastside is the conversion of some public areas of the hospital for new uses.
One example of this is that, since the hospital is not allowing visitors except in end-of-life situations, a visitors waiting room has been converted to a dressing area for staff so they can get into their scrubs at work rather than wearing them to and from home.
“We have clean scrubs for them to change into every day, head covers, foot covers, there’s appropriate PPE and gowns,” Smithson said. “We’ve never done that (before). As you can imagine, throughout all of our hospitals, that’s usually just done in our procedural areas like OR (but) we’re doing that for our front line staff now.”
Cown said she tries to take extra precautions beyond that since she has two young children, ages 2 and 6, at home.
“I’m allowed to change into scrubs here, which is afforded to all of the staff on the front line,” Cown said. “I bring a second pair of shoes, personally, so that I’m not taking this into my car. And, when I get home, my children know the routine now. It’s kind of like they stand at the doorway, tell Mommy “Hey” and I walk into the house, go to the bathroom, take a shower, get ready and then we have hugs and kisses after.”
Other nurses who have young children at home follow similar routines, Cown said.
Caring for patients struggling with COVID-19
There was one patient whose experience and background touched Cown.
It was a woman who was a health care provider — but not at Eastside — and had a baby about a week before she was brought to the hospital. The woman started to experience symptoms of COVID-19, particularly shortness of breath.
She ended up having to be put on a ventilator and in intubation within hours of being admitted to the hospital.
“I called her husband just to check on him and see if he had any questions about anything and to really update him on how she was progressing,” Cown said. “In our conversation, I found out, for this new mom, breastfeeding was something that was really important to her and something that she really wanted to do for her baby.”
Cown said, as a mother with young children herself, she could sympathize with the patient and wanted to help.
“So I immediately called our women’s department and spoke to their medical director to see what are the CDC guidelines for this, can you breastfeed if you’re possibly COVID-positive, and if there’s medications she’s on currently, should we keep the milk, waste it, what should we do,” Cown said. “She gave me a lot of information from the CDC guidelines it was recommended that we continue to keep her lactating.
“Obviously, she’s on a ventilator and under sedation so she was not able to do this herself, so I got a breast pump from our women’s center and every two hours, I went in and pumped her to keep her milk production going.”
It took an hour each time to retrieve the milk.
“And you’re doing it every two hours so it’s a little time intensive, but well worth it,” Cown said.
The milk that Cown retrieved was disposed of, and the mother has since recovered enough that she has been taken off the ventilator.
“As soon as I heard, I ran into the room and gave her a great, big hug and talked to her about it and she was over the moon excited that someone would take that time to do that for her when that’s not really what we do on our floor,” Cown said.
Trying to keep a positive outlook amid a pandemic
Amid the uncertainty, the personal attachment to the life experiences of patients and changes that taken place at Eastside because of the pandemic, Smithson and Cown said nurses are trying to remain optimistic as they do their jobs.
One thing they said that is helping them get through the pandemic is hope based on the fact that they are seeing patients recover from COVID-19 and go home. A big factor that is helping them right now, however, is remembering why they got into nursing.
“I think it’s just your calling,” Smithson said. “I feel like it’s a calling to be a nurse anyway. If you’re not called, this is what I always say to the new grads, you won’t be here long because it is a tough job. It’s so fulfilling. People think it’s sad, and in some ways it is, but it’s also so fulfilling to know that you’ve assisted someone with their last breath and you held their hand and you had the privilege to be with them and comfort them.”
Cown added, “I’m called to be a nurse ... It’s what I do. It’s all I know.”
