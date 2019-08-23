Eastside Medical Center's leadership team recently added a new member, Chief Operating Officer John Hoover.
Hoover, who joins Eastside from HCA Healthcare’s Wesley Healthcare system in Wichita, Kansas — there, he served as the vice president of operations — replaces former COO Chad Lockhart. Lockhart moved to a HCA Healthcare hospital in Nashville in May.
“We are proud to welcome John Hoover to our Eastside leadership team,” said Trent Lind, Eastside's CEO. “His experience and innovative leadership will be a tremendous asset to continuing our focus of providing convenient access to the high quality of care throughout the communities we serve.”
Hoover brings more than 10 years of healthcare experience to Eastside, where he will oversee hospital operations.
As vice president of operations at Wesley Healthcare, a 760-bed level one trauma center, Hoover was responsible for the operational oversight of multiple service lines, including orthopedics and imaging.
He served as the chief staffing officer for 2,500 employees and led funding efforts to support more than $35 million in capital projects.
Prior to joining Wesley Healthcare, Hoover served as the surgical and emergency services business manager at HCA Healthcare’s North Suburban Medical Center in the Denver market.
Before that, Hoover held various roles that supported value optimization and perioperative services at St. Anthony’s Hospital, an affiliate of the Centura Health network in Colorado.
Hoover received his B.A. in communication from the University of Colorado and his MBA from Regis University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a graduate of the Wichita Business Journal Emerging Leaders program.
Hoover and his wife, Haley, have a five-month-old son, Reeves.