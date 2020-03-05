Gwinnett County Public Schools is asking students and staff who have visited countries with high spread of coronavirus within the past 14 days to stay home, based on guidance from the CDC.

Less than 24 hours after Gov. Brian Kemp announced there have been two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Georgia, Gwinnett health officials said they are working with local partners to share information about the virus known as COVID-19.

The governor held a late night press conference to announce the state's first cases of the virus.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp named an 18-member task force Friday to handle Georgia’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

How to find out more information on Coronavirus

Here are some places Gwinnett residents can turn to for additional information on the Coronavirus known as COVID-19:

Eastside Medical Center Ask-A-Nurse hotline: 770-510-7270.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/

Georgia Department of Public Health: dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus

Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties health departments: www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info