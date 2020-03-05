People who need to visit Eastside Medical Center in Snellville will have to undergo a Coronavirus screening to get in the door.
The hospital announced that it is rolling out efforts to screen patients and visitors for COVID-19. The virus strain has caused a global health panic and the first cases to show up in Georgia were confirmed earlier this week.
The screenings began at the Eastside’s emergency room locations on Wednesday.
“The safety of our patients, visitors and staff is top priority,” Eastside Medical Center CEO Trent Lind said. “This new protocol is in response to evidence-based CDC guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. We feel these measures are appropriate to keep our patients, visitors and community safe.”
While Eastside is already screening patients at its emergency rooms, the screenings will soon expand. Starting Monday, patients and visitors will have to undergo screenings at other entrances as well.
The screenings will consist of Eastside staff asking patients and visitors about recent travel, any fever or respiratory symptoms.
Anyone who indicates they have symptoms of a virus will have to wear a “Cover your cough” mask and will be admitted to the patient care area for assistance with their symptoms.
As far as the expanded screenings are concerned, hospital officials said all patients and visitors to the main campus will have to enter Eastside at the emergency room, Women’s Center or the main North and South tower entrances only from 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays so they can undergo the screenings. From 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., and on weekends, they will only be allowed to enter through the emergency room or the Women’s Center entrances.
At Eastside’s South Campus, patients and visitors can enter through the emergency room or main entrances only from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays, and must undergo screenings. From 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and on weekends, they will only be allowed to enter through the emergency room entrance.
The only confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, so far, include a 56-year-old man and his son, both of whom live in Fulton County.
In addition to the screenings, Eastside officials said they will also continue operating under the visitation policy that they use during respiratory illness season. They are encouraging any visitor who has respiratory symptoms, or a fever, to postpone their trip to Eastside.
There is an Ask-A-Nurse hotline offered at the hospital where residents can call and ask health-related questions. The phone number is 770-510-7270.
Eastside officials are also encouraging residents to use hygiene practices such as regular hand washing and maintaining a six-foot-rule when standing near other people.
