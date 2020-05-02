The number of people visiting Eastside Medical Center’s emergency room in Snellville has dropped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that has officials worried.
Dr. Matthew Goldstein, the medical director of emergency medicine at Eastside, said the number of ER visits has dropped nearly in half in recent weeks. That has made it easy for hospital officials to ensure social distancing in the ER right now, but why is that a cause for concern for Goldstein and other officials?
Well, Eastside officials are worried people who need to come in to the ER because of serious medical conditions, such as heart problems, are refusing hospital care because they’re afraid of getting COVID-19.
“We have seen people who have waited longer than they would have under normal circumstances and could have had adverse outcomes because they waited,” Goldstein said. “We’ve had a lot of patients come through and realized ‘Wow, this wasn’t as precarious as I thought. I’m glad I did come.’
“And then, you hear stories from EMS about calls to people’s homes and when they get there, the patient is refusing to come in to the emergency department for fear of this virus. They’ll sit at home refusing EMS transport for things like chest pain and other potentially life-threatening emergencies.”
Eastside, like most if not all hospitals, has been receiving patients who have COVID-19 symptoms. Many of those patients are coming in to the ER, but Eastside is conducting patient screenings at the entrance. That includes asking patients questions and checking their temperature.
Patients who show symptoms of the disease are being directed to a separate area from patients who are not showing symptoms.
“If you were to come to the emergency department, you would get a screening done,” Goldstein said. “If you had any symptoms that would be flagged for potential coronavirus, you’d be given a mask and you’d be put in a private room. Your door would be closed.”
Some of the rooms Eastside is using for at least some COVID-19 patients are what are known as negative pressure rooms, which are rooms that have closed circulatory ventilation and a filtration system that sucks out potentially contaminated air and replaces it with fresh air.
“It’s not circulating within any other rooms in the emergency department,” Goldstein said.
Even patients who are not showing symptoms of the disease are being kept separate from each other in the ER. Goldstein said the drop off in the number of patients means those people who are coming in are not having to sit in the waiting room, and the layout of Eastside’s ER means each examination area in the emergency department is its own separate room.
And, the ER staff wear gloves, gowns, masks and face shields to reduce exposure.
Goldstein said the drop-off in the number of ER visits was not expected by hospital officials.
“We were anticipating initially a real surge in volume and we were ramping up our staffing for this pandemic and we’ve seen drop-offs of probably close to 50% of our volume,” he said.
Goldstein said the concerns that hospital officials have stems from the fact that they feel the drop in the volume of ER patients might be deceptive. They are taking the philosophy that medical issues such as heart attacks or strokes are not necessarily dropping.
“The world doesn’t stop because of coronavirus, and uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension or heart disease or what have you, strokes, don’t stop happening because of coronavirus and we’re concerned that patients are sitting at home suffering,” Goldstein said.
Respiratory issues are the most common issue officials at Eastside’s emergency department are seeing right now, but they continue to see other common medical symptoms, including chest or abdominal pains. The message that Goldstein stressed is for residents who experiencing those symptoms to not be afraid to come into the ER, or to at least go see their primary care physician to get the issue checked out.
And Goldstein also stressed that patients should follow whatever medical advice they receive, including advice to go to an ER, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In each situation, a patient’s condition could be anything from stable where you can wait to get to your primary care physician’s office to potentially critical, and that’s always our concern,” he said. “How many times have we seen a patient who thought they were having indigestion, and they were really having a heart attack.
“You really have to trust your body and how you’re feeling and I always tell patients to ere on the side of caution. Sometimes patients come in and they apologize to me for coming to the emergency department, and that I tell them it’s much better to be safe than sorry, and that’s why we’re here.”
And, that’s why Goldstein is stressing the need for patients who feel something might be wrong with their bodies should not hesitate to visit the ER.
“The message we really want to get out there is ‘We’re here. We’re still ready to take care of you and you’re doing your health and yourself a real disservice by staying at home if you really need emergency care,’ “ Goldstein said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.