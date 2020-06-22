Eastside Medical Center is now offering an insurance hotline to assist community members and patients whose insurance coverage has been impacted by a life-changing event, such as job loss or reduced income.
“Just as we set up a COVID-19 hotline at the start of the crisis, we want to make sure we’re there to help our community as we move forward,” Trent Lind, chief executive officer at Eastside Medical Center, said. “Many have lost their health insurance coverage as a result of the economic impact caused by COVID-19."
"In many cases, this is causing our community to feel hesitant about going to the hospital when experiencing symptoms of medical emergencies, such as strokes or heart attacks. This hotline is one way we’re committed to ensuring our community receives the care they need during this time.”
Hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, such as:
• Continuing your employer's existing plan if you have recently lost your job (COBRA and other options)
• Applying for coverage via a spouse's benefit program
• Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance
• Medicaid: Government healthcare for those that meet certain criteria
• State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a changing life event
Eastside Medical Center's goal is simply to help the community get the information needed to confidently manage health needs. The hotline is open to all and offers free, confidential and personalized guidance.
For insurance coverage option assistance, call 833-867-8771 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
