Eastside Medical Center is rolling out new protocols for limiting visitations during the outbreak of the coronvirus known as COVID-19.
The hospital said it began barring most visitors at its south campus on Tuesday, and that policy will be extended to the main campus in Snellville on Friday.
There will be limited exceptions to the "no visitor" policy. These include: one parent or caregiver being allowed to accompany pediatric emergency room patients, including NICU patients; one dedicated birthing or care partner in the labor and delivery area; and one dedicated caregiver being allowed to accompany patients for outpatient surgery or testing.
The new protocols illustrate an escalation of measures taken by the hospital system to address the outbreak. Eastside had previously screened visitors and allowed people to only enter its campuses through specified entrances to limit the chances of COVID-19 entering its hospital campuses.
The hospital does not currently have any patients who have COVID-19, but the new measures are being taken as a precaution to help flatten the curve of the disease's spread.
"Further exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis," Eastside spokeswoman Hope Moeck said. "Eastside Medical Center encourages alternative communication with patients such as phone, FaceTime, text or e-mail during this time.
"Maintaining a safe environment for our patients, colleagues and community is of the highest priority."
