The city of Loganville now has one more life saving tool in its arsenal, thanks to a recent donation from Eastside Medical Center.
Last week, the Snellville hospital presented Loganville officials with an automated external defibrillator, which delivers an electric shock to the heart to help revive a heart attack patient.
The AED, which people without a medical background can use — that’s a key benefit of the machine, officials said — will be housed at Loganville City Hall.
“Eastside Medical Center is proud to support the city of Loganville and local first responders in their efforts to create and sustain a safe and healthy community,” said Trent Lind, Eastside’s CEO. “We were more than happy to equip Loganville’s City Hall with a medical device that has the potential to save the life of a community member should they experience sudden cardiac arrest on site. We appreciate the partnership of all who were involved in this initiative.”
Loganville Fire Chief Carl Morrow commended the hospital on its donation, saying AEDs are proven lifesaving equipment.
“AEDs have saved a number of lives — and that isn’t just nationwide or worldwide. I am talking about right here in our community,” Morrow said. “I know every time we honor one of our own with the Lifesaver Award, that person’s life more often than not was saved by their efforts and use of a defibrillator.”
Various Loganville City Hall staff will be trained on how to properly use the AED, Morrow said.
In 2018, the Loganville Fire Department responded to more than 2,000 calls for service, of which only 53 were for structure fires.
The bulk of the remaining calls were medical calls, meaning firefighters often find themselves performing life-saving procedures until EMS personnel arrive, making items like AEDs important, Morrow said.
“We truly appreciate the support of Eastside Medical Center in donating this equipment for use at City Hall,” he said. “It helps as I work to have these placed in public areas in each of our buildings, because when it comes to cardiac arrest, every second may count.”