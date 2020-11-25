Gwinnettians have long gone to Eastside Medical Center for their health care needs.
Now, they can also go there to exchange books for young children.
The hospital installed a Gwinnett Reading Exchange and Art Transformations — or G.R.E.A.T. — Little Minds book exchange at its main camps us in Snellville last week in honor of American Education Week. Eastside will act as stewards of the book exchange for three years, making it responsible for keeping it full of books designed to cater to children up to 8. The exchange will be located outside the hospital's south entrance.
The artwork on the exchange, totaled "Books on the Go" was painted by local artist Cathy Ensing. A virtual ribbon cutting was broadcast on Eastside's Facebook page on Nov. 16.
“At Eastside Medical Center, we’re invested in building healthier communities where our patients live and our colleagues serve,” Eastside Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Trent Lind said. “This book exchange is just one small way that our Eastside family can support early childhood learning in our community.
"Our goal through this initiative is to play a part in fostering a pathway of educational success for the great little minds that will one day influence the future of Gwinnett County and perhaps even grow up to care for patients here at Eastside.”
G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds is a campaign designed to provide public art, as well as offer access to early learning children's books, in communities that have scarce access to book. Local residents can stop by the book exchange and pick up books for their kids as often as they would like.
Eastside officials cited Gwinnett Coalition of Health and Human Services stats which show 52% of Gwinnett County kids don't have the necessary skills for lifetime learning when begin kindergarten, and that 61% of low-income children do not have access to books in their homes. That's why the G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds program was created — to increase access to books for young kids, according to the hospital.
“The vision for G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds is to have 150 free book exchanges painted, adorned and transformed into works of art providing free access to early learning books in communities that need them most,” Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services program coordinator Lecia Young said. “We currently have 45 book exchanges installed in Gwinnett County and hope to have 75 by the end of this year.”
