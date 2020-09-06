Eastside Medical Center’s Eastside Heart and Vascular has a new doctor.
The hospital recently announced Dr. Edward Clermont is joining the staff at Eastside Heart and Vascular. He received his medical degree and performed his internal medicine residency at Emory University School of Medicine before going on to do cardiology and electrophysiology fellowships at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Clermont to our multidisciplinary heart and vascular team at Eastside Medical Center,” said Trent Lind, Chief Executive Officer at Eastside Medical Center. “At Eastside, our goal is to deliver the highest quality patient care by using the most advanced technology and specialized care team.
“Dr. Clermont brings a tremendous amount of expertise in caring for patients with heart rhythm conditions and will now be able to diagnose and treat these patients here at Eastside in our state-of-the-art electrophysiology lab.”
There are five Eastside Heart and Vascular currently locations in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Buford, Monroe and Loganville. Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment can call 770-736-6300 or visit EastsideHeart.com.
