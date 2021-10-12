Eastside Medical Center’s heart program has been folding into Piedmont Hospital’s heart program as the two hospitals continue their merger.
Snellville-based Eastside recently joined Piedmont Health System, becoming Piedmont Eastside. Now, Eastside Heart and Vascular — which has locations in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Loganville, Sugar Hill and Monroe — has become part of Piedmont Heart Institute.
“We are excited to welcome these outstanding cardiologists to Piedmont Heart,” said Dr. David E. Kandzari, the chief of Piedmont Heart and the Cardiovascular Service Line. “Adding this group will allow Piedmont Eastside and Piedmont Heart to provide more high-quality and higher-level care, including complex procedures, to the citizens of Gwinnett County. For those requiring the highest level of care, Piedmont Heart also provides access to nationally recognized offerings at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.”
There will be six doctors working out of the new Piedmont Heart Institute locations in Gwinnett and Walton counties. Those physicians include Drs. Demir Baykal, David B. Casey, Edward Clermont, Michael Lipsitt, Marcus Sims and Marc Unterman. All of them, except Lipsitt, are accepting new patients and take most major insurance plans, according to Piedmont officials.
Although the five Eastside Heart and Vascular offices will continue to operate under the Piedmont Heart Institute name, its cardiologists will perform heart procedures at Piedmont Eastside.
Meanwhile, Piedmont said it has plans to expand the practice in the area.
Piedmont officials touted several accolades that Piedmont Heart Institute has received in recent years, including: Becker’s Hospital Review naming it a Top 100 heart program in the nation in 2017; Piedmont Athens and Piedmont Atlanta receiving 2021 women’s Choice Awards for the beast heart care in Georgia; Piedmont Atlanta’s Cardiac Care Unit receiving Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses; being the first adult ECMO program in Georgia to receive a Center of Excellence designation from the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization; Piedmont’s Echocardiography labs receiving accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in echo and stress echo; and five Piedmont hospitals receiving full Chest Pain Center Accreditation status through the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care.
Piedmont officials also said the hospital system’s chronic total occlusion program has a success rate that is above the national average at more than 90%. The hospital system also received a $75 million gift from the Marcus Foundation that resulted in the construction of the 16-story Marcus Tower, which opened at Piedmont Atlanta in 2020 and includes the Marcus Heart and Vascular Center and the Samsky Invasive Cardiovascular Services Center.
People who would like to book an appointment at one of the new Piedmont Heart Institute offices can visit piedmont.org or call 770-736-6300.
