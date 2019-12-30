If Gwinnett residents look closely enough during the annual Tournament of Roses Parade this week, they'll see Snellville-based Eastside Medical Center's participation in the annual New Year's Day event.
Eastside officials announced Monday that they dedicated a rose which will be included in the "Donate Life" float in the 2020 parade, which will be televised by the major television networks.
The national "Donate Life" program, which Eastside participates in in partnership with LifeLink of Georgia, has a float in each year's Rose Parade in Pasadena as a way to highlight the need for organ donors.
“With this rose dedication, Eastside publicly recognizes our colleagues’ dedication and commitment to organ and tissue donation,” Eastside Medical Center CEO Trent Lind said. “We are honored to be part of this celebration of life that will be experienced by millions on New Year’s Day.”
The theme for this year's "Donate Life" float is "Light in the Darkness. It will feature a garden made up of roses that have dedication notes attached which were hand written by hospital CEOs from across the country.
That includes a note written by Lind on behalf of Eastside and its staff.
In addition to the garden, the float will also include dedications designed to honor donors as well as recipients of transplants and groups and individuals who help support the donation and transplantation community, according to Eastside officials.
Officials from the hospital said anyone who is interested in learning more about becoming an organ donor, or who wants to to register to become a donor, can visit www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org.