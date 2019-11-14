Loganville residents have a new option for getting access to health care in their back yards.
Eastside Medical Center announced the opening of its new urgent care facility at 3435 Highway 81, Suite 100 in Loganville. The new clinic — which joins other Eastside urgent care facilities in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Grayson and Lilburn — will celebrate its grand opening with a ceremony that will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Nov. 20.
“Easily accessible, high-quality healthcare is vital to the well-being of our community,” Eastside Medical Center CEO Trent Lind said. “We want to be responsive to the area’s growing population and to provide accessible, high-quality urgent care with easy access to our entire Eastside system.”
The new urgent care facility is designed to help people who cannot get in to see their primary care physician, and whose medical issues are not serious enough to require a visit to an emergency room.
As is the case with Eastside’s other urgent care facilities, the Loganville location will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
“Additionally, we offer cardiac specialty services in this same building — with more specialty services coming soon — and digital imaging services next door,” Lind said. “We are proud to offer these convenient and important healthcare options to the people of Loganville and Walton County.”
The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting as well as tours of the facility for Loganville residents.
Additional information about Eastside’s urgent care program cna be found at www.eastsideuc.com.