Easter will arrive in Gwinnett County this weekend, and there will be several ways for county residents to celebrate it, whether they prefer a religious service or just a fun egg hunt with the kids.
Saturday will bring plenty of opportunities for Gwinnett families to participate in egg hunts across the county.
The city of Grayson will hold an Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Grayson Community Park, which is located at 475 Grayson Parkway. The event will, of course, include an egg hunt, but Grayson officials also promised other fun activities for families who attend.
Meanwhile, the city of Norcross has two Easter egg hunts planned at Rossie Brundage Park, which is located at 350 Autry St., for Saturday. The first one, which will be open to all children, will be held at 10 a.m. The city will then host an Egg-stra Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt, for children who have special needs, at 1 p.m. Children who attend either hunt will have a chance to meet, and have their photos taken with, the Easter Bunny.
Lawrenceville First Baptist Church will hold its Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Lawrenceville Lawn, which is located at 210 Luckie St. The event is open to children ranging from infants to 5th graders, and there will actually be several hunts broken down by age group.
Peachtree Ridge Park will host its Easter Eggstravaganza at 1 p.m. on Saturday on the park's football field, which is located at 3170 Suwanee Creek Road in Suwanee. The event various family activities, including egg hunts, face painting, bounce houses, crafts and games.
On Sunday, when families will be looking for dining options for an Easter Day meal, Versailles at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, which is located at 100 Rue Charlemagne in Braselton, will offer a French cuisine Easter Brunch at noon.
Anyone who wants to enjoy brunch at the restaurant will have to make reservations in advance by visiting events.chateauelan.com/event/easter-brunch-at-versailles/.
Chateau Elan officials said the brunch will include "intricate petit fours, savory carving stations, and other seasonal creations." Brunch will cost $95 for adults and $45 for kids ages 6-11.
But, Easter is not all about egg hunts and brunches. There is a religious meaning behind the day and there will be public opportunities for Gwinnettians to partake in praise and worship this weekend.
Stone Mountain Park will host its annual Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on the mountaintop. Gates to the park, which is located at 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Stone Mountain, will open at 3 a.m., and the park will begin taking people to the top of the mountain at 4 a.m.
The messages at this year's service will be delivered by Right From The Heart Ministries Chairman Bryant Wright and Beyond Our Generation President and Founder Crawford Loritts.
Admission will cost $20 per vehicle for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit, although church vans and buses will be allowed to enter for free. The park will charge $20 for round-trip rides on the Skyride or $15 for one-way trips. There will be no cost to walk up the mountain, however.
Residents of north Gwinnett will be able to enjoy a sunrise service without having to drive to the far side of the county, however.
Epiphany Lutheran Church and the city of Suwanee will host an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. at Suwanee Town Center Park, which is located at 330 Town Center Avenue.
Meanwhile, Lawrenceville First Baptist Church will hold an Easter Morning worship service from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Sunday at the Lawrenceville Lawn, which is located at 210 Luckie St.
The event will include music from the Jason Lovins Band, and Pastor Sean Nix will deliver an Easter message. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs, however.
And, Salvation and Deliverance Church, which is located at 3940 Fifth St. in Peachtree Corners, will host the West Point Gospel Choir during its services at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
