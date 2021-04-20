Gwinnett County residents will have a couple of opportunities to celebrate the environment Saturday.
Although Earth Day is Thursday, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and the Sustainable Norcross Commission are planning to hold community events this weekend.
The county's Solid Waste Management is teaming up with Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful to host a recycling event from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
Residents will be able to recycle electronics, paint, tires and paper at the event. There is a limit of five copier paper boxes of paper for document shredding, 10 gallons for paint recycling and eight non-dealer tires — dealer tires will not be accepted.
There is no cost to recycle most items, but there will be a $35 cash fee for each projection or console TV, a $15 fee for each non-console and non-projection TV or computer monitor and a $5 fee for each printer.
Attendees are asked to asked to wear face masks and must stay in their vehicles at all time. Any items that are being recycled must be placed in the back of a SUV or truck or in the trunk of a car so vendors can removed them at the event. Containers that the items are placed in prior to being dropped off will not be returned to residents.
Meanwhile, the approach will be a little different in Norcross.
Rather than a recycling drop-off event, the Sustainable Norcross Commission is teaming up with Poder Latinx, Gwinnett Recycles and Come Clean Gwinnett for a clean-up event from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Pinnacle Park, which is located at 250 Pinnacle Way.
Volunteers are asked to wear a face mask as well as bright clothing to make them more visible to passing motorists. Organizers will provide trash bags and there will be a limited number of safety vests, gloves and trash grabbers available as well in case volunteers don't have their own.
Anyone interested in participating in this event is asked to sign up in advance at bit.ly/3ar4Y3U.
The Norcross event is one of two clean-up events happening in conjunction with one another at Pinnacle Park at the same time on Saturday. Poder Latinx is also partnering with the Alliance for Black Lives, Somos GAIA, Gwinnett Ready for 100, Georgia Sierra Club, and the GALEO Impact Fund Clean Our Streets 2021 at the park from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for weather conditions on Saturday morning.
