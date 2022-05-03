Advance in-person voting — or early voting as it's commonly known — has a history of sometimes getting off to a rough start in Gwinnett County. But county elections supervisor Zach Manifold offered a positive report as early voting for this year's primary got underway on Monday.
In years past, there had been stories about hours-long lines of voters or machine glitches in the past during early voting. Manifold said none of those issues plagued the county on Day 1 of voting this week, however.
"It's been a smooth, steady-paced day," he said. "Everything opened on time and the people that were in line at 7 a.m. were out in 15 to 20 minutes and everything else has just been nice and smooth the rest of the day."
Gwinnett County is offering voters a total of 19 consecutive days of early voting ahead of the May 24 primary election. That period began Monday and will continue through May 20.
"In the past, (early voting locations have) been rolled out, but this time it's different," Manifold said. "We're open 7 to 7 at all 11 locations — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — for 19 straight days. We'll be here."
A combined final voter total for the first day of early voting at all 11 advance in-person voting sites in Gwinnett County was not immediately available Monday night, but Manifold said the sites had seen a total of 1,346 voters between all of the sites as of 5 p.m.
In addition to that, the county has so far received 2,274 requests for absentee-by-mail ballots for the primary.
In all, 622,033 people registered to vote in Gwinnett in the primary, according to Manifold.
By mid-afternoon on Monday, there was no line to vote at the Beauty P. Baldwin Board of Voter Registrations and Elections building in Lawrenceville. People were trickling in a handful at a time.
Manifold said there were benefits to having to a light turnout for the beginning of early voting, since the elections office has to implement changes made to state voting laws last year.
Although Gwinnett's cities held elections last year, the county's elections office has not overseen an election since before the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 202 in spring 2021.
"I think this is a great opportunity for us to get back into the flow of it," Manifold said. "It's been a year-and-a-half since Gwinnett last had a county election, so this is just a good pace for us to just be able to implement a lot of the new requirements and law changes."
One key change that affects absentee-by-mail voting is that Senate Bill 202 put limits on how many absentee ballot drop boxes a county is allowed to have.
In 2020, there was no limit so Gwinnett had 23 drop boxes. The total allowed now is based on one for every 100,000 registered voters. That means Gwinnett is only allowed to have six drop boxes, and they have to be located inside advance in-person voting locations and can only be accessed while those voting locations are open.
Since there are more advance in-person voting locations that there are drop boxes that the county is allowed to use, however, some locations do not have a drop box.
"(Voters) should go online to our website to get a list of the advance in-person locations that have a drop box at them," Manifold said. "We haven't had a ton of questions (from voters) yet. It's probably because there's not a huge volume of absentee-by-mail applications yet."
Manifold said changes to state voting laws that affect the window to apply for absentee ballots means voters have until May 13 to submit a request for one.
Another change that voters will see this year is the switch to non-partisan Gwinnett school board elections. This will be the first time that has been implemented, with those races appearing on the Republican, Democratic and Nonpartisan ballots (the nonpartisan ballots are for people who only want to vote in the nonpartisan races rather than also voting in GOP or Democratic primary races).
Only school board districts 2 and 4 will appear on this year's ballots.
"When our staff is out talking to people, that's one of the key points that we like to remind people of, that if you live in one of those districts and you want to vote for school board this year, you've got to do it in May," Manifold said. "You can't wait until November. It's not going to be on the ballot in November."
But, Monday also marked a key rollout in Gwinnett's language equity plans for elections.
The county, which is required by federal law to provide elections materials in English and Spanish, is in the process of adding voting paperwork in four Asian languages: Korean, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Cantonese.
Sample ballots for the primary election that are written in Korean, Vietnamese and Mandarin were posted on the county's elections website on Monday.
Manifold said the elections office has been working with community leaders from the various Asian communities participating in collaboration groups to verify translations.
"We working with those collaboration groups just to make sure (the translations are accurate)," Manifold said. "We always give the example of House of Representatives. The House of Representatives isn't a house, so sometimes, when somebody literally translates something into another language, that context kind of goes out the window.
"It's been really exciting to watch the collaboration groups as they have walked through all of these offices."
