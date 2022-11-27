More than 15,000 Gwinnett County voters cast ballots in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff on Saturday alone, according to an official with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.
Secretary of State's Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling said 15,053 Gwinnett voters cast ballots on the first day of advance in-person voting in the county this weekend. Another 9,563 voters cast ballots in Gwinnett between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sterling.
Last week, Gwinnett County opted to offer seven days of early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Friday will be the final day of advance in-person voting.
While some counties opted to only open some of their early voting locations on a limited schedule for Saturday and Sunday voting, Gwinnett's elections board chose to operate all of the county's 11 early voting sites on a 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. schedule for every day of advance in-person voting.
At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, county officials were reporting that the polling location at George Pierce Park in Suwanee had the longest wait time in the county at one hour and 15 minutes.
The wait times on Sunday afternoon were about half an hour at the elections headquarters, Dacula Activity Building, Mountain Park Activity Building, Shorty Howell Park Activity Building and the Hudgens Center for the Arts at the Gas South district.
Meanwhile, the five remaining polling locations had wait times ranging from five to 15 minutes.
♦ Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville
♦ Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
♦ Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue in Dacula
♦ Gas South — Hudgens Center for Arts, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300 in Duluth
♦ George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee
♦ Lenora Park Gym 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
♦ Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
♦ Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain
♦ Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Berkeley Lake
♦ Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 E Crogan St. in Lawrenceville
♦ Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
The early voting sites which have absentee ballot drop boxes include: Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building; Dacula Park Activity Building; George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center; Lenora Park Gym, Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center; and Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
