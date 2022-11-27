I voted sticker Gwinnett.jpg

Gwinnett County’s new multilingual ‘I Voted’ sticker is shown in this file photo from October.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

More than 15,000 Gwinnett County voters cast ballots in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff on Saturday alone, according to an official with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

Secretary of State's Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling said 15,053 Gwinnett voters cast ballots on the first day of advance in-person voting in the county this weekend. Another 9,563 voters cast ballots in Gwinnett between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sterling.