Gwinnett voters will begin going back to the polls for the last time in the 2020 election cycle on Monday.
Early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff election begins this week. The election is receiving national and international attention because it features runoffs for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, with control of the U.S. Senate hanging in the balance. U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is facing Democrat Jon Ossoff while Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., is facing Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.
In addition to those races, there is also a runoff for Georgia Public Service Commission featuring Republican incumbent Bubba McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman on the ballot.
Early voting in Gwinnett begins Monday and will run daily through Dec. 31 with only two exceptions, Dec. 24 and 25 — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — because those are county holidays.
Voting each day will last from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, in Lawrenceville, and from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
• Lenora Park Gym 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
• Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road in Dacula
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee
• Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville
• Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
