Gwinnett voters who intend to cast their ballots for the Jan. 5 runoff election in person during early voting don't have much time left to do so.
Friday is a county holiday — since it is New Year's Day — so the last day of advance-in-person voting for the runoff will be Thursday.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said Gwinnett has not faced any major issues with early voting. Although the county started out with a higher early voting turnout than seen for the Nov. 3 general election, the runoff early vote turnout has since dropped below the general election early turnout.
That has allowed voters to move through polling locations without hours-long waits.
"The lines stayed relatively short," Sorenson said.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 135,930 voters had cast ballots during early voting in Gwinnett. that is up a notable chunk from the end of voting on Monday, by which the early vote total was 129,186 ballots.
The end-of-day number for Monday represents 22% of the 589,924 voters registered for the runoff election, according to an advance-in-person voting report from the county.
And, that does not include the 77,544 absentee-by-mail ballots or the 432 overseas and military that have been received in Gwinnett so far.
So far, Gwinnett has reported turn out as being more than 10,000 ballots cast on each weekday during early voting, and ranging between 4,793 and 9,206 ballots on weekends.
The election is getting international attention because of the two U.S. Senate runoffs headlining the ballot, but there is also a runoff for Public Service Commissioner on the ballot.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is facing Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff in one race while Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., is facing another Democrat, Rev. Raphael Warnock, in the other race. In the Public Service Commission runoff, incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, a Republican, is facing Democratic Party challenger Daniel Blackman.
In the final days of advance-in-person voting, the polls will be open each day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, in Lawrenceville, and from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:
♦ Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
♦ Lenora Park Gym 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
♦ Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road in Dacula
♦ Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
♦ George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee
♦ Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville
♦ Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain
♦ Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
The highest turnout so far has been at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, where 22,260 voters had cast ballots through the end of Monday. It is followed by: Shorty Howell Park (16,274 ballots cast); George Pierce Park (15,500); Bogan Park (15,129); Lenora Park (14,331); the elections headquarters (13,322); Dacula Park (12,046); Mountain Park (11,370); and Lucky Shoals Park (8,954).
